MacDonald looks to bring business background to council Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Nov 2, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martina MacDonald As executive director of Active Communities Development Inc and the Community Business Development Corporation, Martina MacDonald is familiar with the potential for growth in the Three Rivers area.The Brudenell resident, who is running for a council seat in Ward 3, also sits on the town’s economic development committee in a partnership with ACDI. “I was born into a family of 10 and we’re all entrepreneurs, so it’s in my blood,” said the former Cardigan village councillor.She said arts and culture is another personal passion and she helped Artisans on Main get off the ground in her role at CBDC years ago.Ms MacDonald said she sees major tourism potential in Three Rivers and would be happy to work on behalf of the industry if elected to council. “The dollars that brings into a community is monumental,” she said. “If you want to make a difference and get things done, you can.”She said the outgoing council worked hard to get residents to think big picture, and now it’s time to embrace that and seek out more opportunities.The seven-person economic development committee has been working hard, she said, and is “close to some closure” on a few items.“In the growing pains of Three Rivers, we’ve been able to step in and assist. I care about my community, that's why I'm (running)."She praised the town for applying for a sewer and water extension to Brudenell and said she was part of those discussions. She would like to see even further expansion in that area."There's so much potential for growth in Three Rivers, it's unbelievable." 