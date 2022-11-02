John MacFarlane

John MacFarlane

Two of John MacFarlane’s main priorities, if he is re-elected to Three Rivers council, are clearing local waterways of silt and sand build-up and improving storm drain systems to avoid localized flooding.

He is re-offering in Ward 2, Montague, after serving on Montague council since 2004 and Three Rivers council the past four years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.