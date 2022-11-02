Two of John MacFarlane’s main priorities, if he is re-elected to Three Rivers council, are clearing local waterways of silt and sand build-up and improving storm drain systems to avoid localized flooding.
He is re-offering in Ward 2, Montague, after serving on Montague council since 2004 and Three Rivers council the past four years.
“I enjoy working for the residents and I like to see things come about and develop,” he said. “We’ve all worked relatively well together the last four years.”
He said the Montague River and other local waterways being filled with silt has long been his “bane” and he wants the province to take a look at what can be done.
“It’s just choking everything out,” he said. “The only way to stop that is to stop the movement of soil into the streams. You can dig it out, but there’s no sense in that until you make sure nothing’s going to come back into it again.”
He cited the Valleyfield Dam, which has become largely filled in on the west side of the Loane Road with only one small stream. Even the Montague side is starting to fill in, he added.
Another item on Mr MacFarlane’s wish list is a proper storm drain system for Montague and Georgetown. Residents of MacDonald Avenue and John Beer Drive in Montague have been “screaming” for sidewalks and better storm drains for close to a decade, he said.
The lack of an adequate piping system underground is causing residents’ lawns and ditches to be flooded during particularly heavy rains, he said, adding it would be very expensive but would last for decades.
He wants to see the expansion of sewer and water in Brudenell go as far as Pooles Corner eventually, acknowledging that would require multiple phases over multiple council terms. The next step after the initial extension will be to upgrade the sewer treatment plant.
“If we get sewer and water, let’s say to the top of Bells Hill in the next 10 years, I think you’ll see businesses pop up there like lupins on the highway,” he said.
Mr MacFarlane noted Three Rivers has completed roughly $10 million worth of projects so far, while also dealing with things like a new official plan and bylaws.
“I’m sure we’ve made mistakes, but any new outfit would.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.