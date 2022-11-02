Cindy MacLean decided to run for Three Rivers council again because she wants to be part of realizing the town’s potential, but she sees problems with how things have been done so far.
The former Georgetown councillor has represented the Georgetown Royalty and Cardigan areas for the past four years and is re-offering in Ward 4, which extends from Georgetown to Launching.
She said there is too much red tape and intrusive bylaws for people trying to create development, something she hopes the upcoming official plan will help with.
The town has to work with the provincial and federal governments to address the housing crisis, she said, and people have to get on the same page with the kinds of development they want to see.
Ms MacLean said Three Rivers has to do a better job of engaging its residents, seeking input and making them aware of important information.
“I don’t think we were transparent,” she said. “We kind of dropped the ball where we should have had more involvement with communities, and more public meetings.”
In fact, she said she believes residents have “lost a lot of confidence” in the council.
“That’s a hard thing to say, but it seems like it from listening to phone calls and talking to people on the street,” she said. “We have to work to get that confidence back with the people.”
Still, she said it was a good group of councillors who dealt with a learning curve post-amalgamation, trying to get the various communities to work together. The Montague splashpad and ongoing outdoor rink efforts are examples of good projects, she said.
Another issue, which relates in part to outdoor rinks, is volunteers being deterred by the process of signing a form to get involved in municipal projects.
“We have to get the volunteer base back to what it was. People just don’t know what they can or can’t do (since) amalgamation. We have to address people’s fears on this.”
Along with Ward 4 issues like a warming centre and uninterrupted water supply in Georgetown and repairing the Cardigan wharf, ultimately her goal is to see Three Rivers succeed.
“I think it can happen as long as we (change) people’s mindset that it’s not about one community, it’s about all communities.”
