With travellers passing through Souris on their way to the Magdalen Islands ferry, as well as an older than average population in the community, safety was imperative for Souris businessman Alan MacPhee when the pandemic hit.
So he took creative measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 getting inside MacPhee’s Market Independent Grocer or Main Street Home Hardware Building Centre.
Last fall, technology was installed at both Main Street Mall stores which require customers to use hand sanitizer before they can enter.
The hardware store has a turnstile connected to a sanitizer pump, and at the grocery store using the sanitizer activates the sliding doors.
“It’s working fantastic,” Mr MacPhee said. “It’s a reminder for people to sanitize. Nobody minds because they know everyone else is sanitizing.”
Previously, the stores had security personnel screening visitors, but that was expensive and difficult, Mr MacPhee said.
The sanitizer-activated technology was created by Project Gabriel Inc, a company in Dundas owned by Tom Haan.
After 70 grocery stores closed in Quebec due to the pandemic, Mr MacPhee was worried about the same happening here, particularly with visitors to the Magdalens coming through town.
“It was a very real risk. Plus, there was a provincial directive. We weren’t allowed to let those people in public places,” he said. “It was a new world for everybody. It was difficult but people for the most part were very happy to have the assurance of security.”
The businessman did interviews with Quebec media outlets to explain travellers to the Magdalens could not enter Souris businesses and that smoothed over issues.
MacPhee’s stores offered curbside pickup like many businesses, which helped people bound for the ferry fill their needs. There have also been deliveries to the ferry terminal area when requested.
The first few months took a real toll on staff with so much uncertainty. Mr MacPhee noted the government’s early forecast that 3,000 Islanders would die as an example. Customers’ reactions also ran the gamut.
“We had staff out on stress leave, people with underlying health conditions. Everybody was trying to figure out what COVID was. You’re dealing with people from conspiracy theories to ‘we’re all going to die.’ We decided we were going to err on the side of safety, particularly given the age of people in this community.”
The pandemic has had a massive impact on supply chains worldwide and that has meant anticipating needs and placing orders much further ahead of time than before, Mr MacPhee said. For lumber, the building centre has gone from ordering 60 days’ worth to now buying enough for six months. Paper products are also being ordered six months at a time as opposed to weekly in normal times.
“We’ve had to make bigger commitments much earlier than usual, but we’ve been very determined to remain in stock throughout the pandemic.”
On a wider scale, Mr MacPhee said Islanders have been resilient and accommodating and have much to be proud of.
“What we did learn is that Islanders, when the chips are down, they pull together. People have been really terrific to look after each other and make things work. Our staff have been standing on their head to make things happen.”
