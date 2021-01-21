November 18th, 1933 - January 10th, 2021
Peacefully at Beach Grove Home, on Saturday January 10th 2021 we announce the passing of Mary Bertha Blanchard (nee DesRoches) in her 87th year. Bertha was born and raised in Tignish, PE, daughter to Izaire Francis DesRoches and Marie Exilda Gallant. Bertha was predeceased by her siblings Thelma, Joe, Francis and Gerald and is survived by her brother, Paul (Julie). Married 56 years to her beloved husband Francis Blanchard (deceased in March 2017), Bertha was a loving mother to Michelle (Joe) and Nicole and cherished Mémé to Justin, Jérémie and Joelle. She was an Aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. There will be no visitation. A funeral mass will be held for Francis and Bertha at St. Augustin church in South Rustico, PE. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the mass will be by invitation only. A private interment will be held at a later date. Bertha was born on November 18, 1933, eldest of six siblings. She married her beloved husband Francis on June 28th 1961 at St. Joan of Arc Chapel, 2 (F) Wing RCAF, in Grostenquin, France. Bertha was the founder of “Les jeunes de coeur”, an organization, founded to support the well-being of all Island Acadian and Francophone seniors. She later founded “Le Club 50”. In 2001, she received “L’Ordre du Mérite Acadien”. She was also a member of the Assemblée des Aînés Francophone du Canada, a member of the Société Saint-Thomas-d’Aquin and contributed to the board of the Sacred Heart Home Ladies Auxiliary as its founding president. She was also a proud Board Member of the Confederation Centre of the Arts. Bertha also worked as a substitute teacher with the Unit 3 School Board. She volunteered for many years with the Women’s Institute where she would give Home Economics courses. She was also a highly regarded judge for baking and sewing competitions during yearly exhibitions across the province. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Beach Grove Home for the love and care that they gave to Mom for almost six years. Your love and kindness is greatly appreciated. Thank you for all you do for everyone in your care. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Bertha's name online to the Alzheimer’s Society of PEI. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
