Post Tropical Storm Fiona is one of the most devastating natural disasters to occur in the 82 years the PEI Federation of Agriculture has been in existence, Ron Maynard recently told the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
"There isn't a farm on Prince Edward Island that hasn't been impacted in some way by this hurricane," the federation president said. "Our farmers woke up the next morning to destruction the likes of which they have never seen before-- livestock lost, buildings destroyed, crops damaged."
The Port Hill dairy farmer said virtually all producers lost electricity for some period and, in many cases, that stretched into days and weeks. While all farms need electricity to operate, he said livestock operations were at the greatest risk in the storm aftermath.
While many farms are equipped with the generators, he described the cost of operation as "astronomical" compared to business as usual. Maynard said additional diesel bills of $5,000 or more were not uncommon on many farms.
He said corn was one crop that suffered significant damage, explaining "some producers had virtually all of their crop in, some had a portion while others lost all of their crop completely." Those that were able to harvest most of their crop incurred significantly higher costs since specialized equipment was in high demand. He said there could be quality issues with feed quality corn despite the best efforts of producers.
"The horticulture sector saw the loss of greenhouses and these buildings are uninsurable," Maynard said. "The farmers that own them are going to require assistance to rebuild."
The federation president said there was a "catastrophic" loss to the apple industry with many growers experiencing almost a complete loss of trees. He estimated growth in the apple industry has been set back three to five years. As well, vegetable crops suffered significantly in the aftermath of Fiona due to the lack of electricity and refrigeration.
The livestock sector saw a number of barns damaged or destroyed and Maynard added producers will need immediate help to rebuild or many will not be able to stay in business. The federation president said the potato sector saw the destruction of storage buildings but added the crop was largely spared from the level of destruction seen elsewhere in the industry.
"There was also significant green infrastructure damage." he told committee members. "Hedgerows have disappeared and downed trees are a barrier to harvest."
Maynard praised the response of the Department of Agriculture and Land in the storm aftermath saying they were quick to help address critical needs within the livestock sector and helped secure custom operators to help with the corn harvest.
The federation president said department staff continues to work with producers to track the losses and he is hoping that will help lead to an effective disaster relief program. However, he said there continues to be significant gaps for impacted producers.
He praised the support from other stakeholders in the industry like ADL, which made a bonus payment available early to help with cash flows and many financial institutions have waived interest fees and penalties. Maynard said the federation has received numerous calls from its members asking what they can expect in the way of help to rebuild.
When Maynard appeared before the committee, the $17 million in new support programs to help deal with the storm had yet to be announced. (see separate story for program details) He noted the Provincial Disaster Relief Program, which has a business requirement of 20 plus staff and $2 million in revenue, is largely not suitable for agriculture.
He also noted the $300 million in federal help being supervised by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency currently does not have a component for agriculture. He said existing programs like Agri-Stability can be used but he said they are not effective when it comes to disaster relief.
Maynard said the industry needs help immediately for such things as uninsured buildings like greenhouses adding "even those buildings that are insured may not have the necessary coverage to rebuild."
"We have exceptional costs related to crops and moving livestock as well as the costs of operating diesel generators for several weeks," he told the committee members. "Removing trees will be a challenge in advance of next season."
Help is also needed to replace hedgerows and assist producers find affordable back-up energy. Maynard said the federal Agri-Recovery program must be available and necessary. Spearheaded by the federation, the province submitted a claim for damage under that program following Post Tropical Storm Dorian in 2019 but it was rejected.
