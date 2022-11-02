Ron Maynard

Post Tropical Storm Fiona is one of the most devastating natural disasters to occur in the 82 years the PEI Federation of Agriculture has been in existence, Ron Maynard recently told the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.

"There isn't a farm on Prince Edward Island that hasn't been impacted in some way by this hurricane," the federation president said. "Our farmers woke up the next morning to destruction the likes of which they have never seen before-- livestock lost, buildings destroyed, crops damaged."

