Erin McCardle is looking forward to her new role representing the province on the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council.
The Tracadie resident was named to the group recently when Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau named the second cohort to the council. The body includes a mix of re-appointments from the original group to ensure continuity and new faces. Ila Matheson of Albion Cross represented PEI for the first 18 months of the council's existence.
Erin graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Guelph. In addition to helping out on her parent's mixed berry farm, she is currently a program coordinator with Agriculture in the Classroom PEI.
"I don't know any of the other council members personally but I do recognize some names," Erin said."I am really looking forward to meeting everybody and hearing other people's views about the challenges facing agriculture and where it is headed."
She won't have to wait long. As this issue went to press Erin was headed to Montreal for the first meeting of the council. Unlike the first cohort, where many of the meetings were conducted virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, the new council hopes to be able to hold more meetings in person.
McCardle said she is hoping to touch base at some point with Matheson to talk about her experience around the table and "get a better idea of what to expect." She is not going into the process with any set agenda or goals in mind, adding "I view it as a real learning experience and a chance to meet people from right across the country."
While Erin has no doubt she wants to make a career in agriculture, she is not quite sure yet exactly what that might entail. She added she enjoys her work with Agriculture in the Classroom, which included offering training sessions last winter on a number of topics.
The renewed Council will see 15 new faces joining the ten returning members serving a second term. Together, this second cohort of the Youth Council represents subsectors from across the agriculture and agri-food value chain and there is at least one representative from every province and the north.
The Council's main task is to ensure that the perspectives of youth in agriculture are well understood, and to help inform on policy, programs, planning and decision-making. The first cohort commented on and guided significant government initiatives, including AgriCommunication and the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership and represented Canada's position on youth in agriculture in various international forums.
"I was impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of the first cohort of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council and look forward to working with this new group," Bibeau said. "Young people's perspectives on issues such as sustainable agriculture, innovation, intergenerational transfers, mental health and work-life balance allow us to shape the sector's future in their image."
The application process for council members included a series of questions about each applicant's experience in the agriculture and agri-food sector, a short essay on a major problem facing youth in the sector, and a proposed way to solve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.