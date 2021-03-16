The pandemic has created extraordinary stress for teachers and school staff, so the custodians at Southern Kings Consolidated decided to do something about it.
Sharon Gordon and fellow cleaning staff Lisa Jackson and Christine Pace cooked a wide array of foods for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for their co-workers. Between the two meals, staff enjoyed turkey, chicken, potatoes, vegetables, pickles, egg rolls, rice, desserts and more.
The entire staff was not able to gather at once, but everyone got a meal to enjoy.
Principal John Van Dyke said simple gestures like that have helped the staff get through a difficult school year.
“The fact the custodians would think of doing that, it meant a lot to the staff. A home-cooked meal during the day, which these teachers never get to have, a spare moment to sit and eat, and they don’t have to prepare anything,” he said. “It was a huge undertaking for Sharon and the custodians. It’s those little things over the course of the year and that’s one example.”
Ms Gordon said everyone was getting tired and she came up with the idea to brighten their day. It helps that she loves to cook.
“They really appreciated it. They loved the gravy and potatoes and turkey and dressing and everything. They said it was awesome and such a nice treat.”
Ms Gordon was a recipient of the PEI Home and School Federation’s Extra Mile Award this year, which recognizes staff who go above and beyond their job description. The citation referred to the home-cooked meals as one of the ways she does just that.
She called her co-workers a great bunch to work with and said staff have gotten into the routine of having to clean more and take additional safety measures.
Among other duties, the custodians have to clean the washrooms every hour and clean the walls each day due to students running their hands along them while walking through hallways.
“It makes a lot of extra scrubbing for the custodians, but we don’t mind. If it helps keep the COVID away, no problem at all,” she said.
Mr Van Dyke said there is much more teaching to be done than in a normal year since schools were closed for the final three months of the 2019-20 year.
Students, staff and community have done an “exceptional” job coping with the pandemic, he added.
“Everyone has pulled together and made the best of a bad situation.”
The school, which is situated on Peters Road, has a teaching staff of 25, a night and a day custodian, a cleaner, five bus drivers and 200 students.
