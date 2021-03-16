The Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair is based on the very fabric woven into rural PEI and all that it stands for. That in part is one of the reasons a host of workhorse volunteers of all ages have created a successful fair for the past eight decades. However, much to the disappointment of those enthusiastic hosts the 2020 version had to be shelved due to the pandemic.
But that by no means is the demise of the event that faithfully draws thousands of people to the sprawling fair grounds in Dundas each year in late summer.
Operational costs continue year-round which equates to much-needed fundraising. So the group created a 50/50 lottery to help out during the global crisis.
“Last year would have been the 80th year,” Craig Jackson, a member of the board of directors, said.
“Not to our recollection has the fair been cancelled since 1940. It’s been going strong every year.”
Social restrictions last year also meant the fairgrounds weren’t permitted to host large social gatherings and more revenue was lost.
The 50/50 is a great way to make some money, especially with the pandemic going on, Mr Jackson said.
Steven Brousseau, also on the board of directors, said they were “throwing ideas around” on how to raise money.
“I’m a web designer by trade and I knew we could utilize an online 50/50.”
The site went up in September, and he said the public responded quickly. Tickets for the monthly draw cost $10 and sales have remained steady, with average monthly payouts of $500, with an equal amount going to the fair.
“That’s about $6,000 a year and it all helps. We’d like to grow it.”
The draw can be played at several local businesses as well as online.
“People like it. It’s fun,” Mr Brousseau said, and it definitely has helped with some of the ongoing costs.
“There’s maintenance we have to keep up; buildings still need to be painted, grass still needs to be cut.
“We have to open it every year so the water has to go on, everything needs to be checked.”
Small gatherings of 50 people or less could be booked durin the pandemic, but there was a significant shortfall in that revenue. Additionally, all those spaces needed to be sanitized after each use.
Beyond doing basic maintenance, there are always repairs and new projects.
“Before COVID we added onto our horse barn, redid half our arena. We’re going to add a few vendors’ booths, replace some of the old ones. Some of the buildings need work, just to keep the fair up and running.”
With the hopeful countdown started for 2021’s fair, Mr Brousseau is calling for volunteers to participate in the event.
Rather than tell people what they’ll be doing, they like to let people come in, get a feel for the whole operation and find the niche that suits their comfort level and skill sets.
“We let them find their place.”
Mr Brousseau said people looking to volunteer can call him at 902-394-1444.
Depending on the COVID situation an open invitation is extended to those with an interest to attend the board’s April 5th meeting.
50/50 tickets can be purchased at Mel’s Petro Canada, Montague; Cardigan Garage Esso, Cardigan; Campbell’s Irving, Dundas; RJ’s Country Store, Corner 48 Road-Baldwins Road; Daryl’s General Store, Georgetown; Fortune Travelstop Inc, Fortune and at https://dundasplowingmatch.com/monthly-50-50/
