After 29 days on the campaign trail candidates in the 2023 PEI election have traversed many driveways to hear the concerns of the people in their respective districts.
On one hand a month is a long time to be knocking on strangers’ doors and having an impromptu conversation with so many different people. But on the other hand a month isn’t a very long time to get to know each and every person in-depth in a community.
Nevertheless they took on the task and now we settle in for another four years with representatives from all walks of life in the legislature.
Often (more than often in this space) you hear what government could be doing better and more efficiently.
With a new slate of representatives, mostly familiar faces in the east at least, and some new ones scattered across the province, perhaps now is a good time to renew our faith in government systems.
The fixes needed are many. But that’s enough politics for awhile. At least until the fall.
The month of April brings with it a steady stream of lobster trap laden trailers heading for harbours around the region.
The boats will soon be in the water and tractors in the fields.
It is a time for our two biggest industries to take centre stage.
Best of luck with the harvest from the sea and sowing the land.
