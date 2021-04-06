When restaurants across the province were forced to shut down in the early weeks of the pandemic, it was bad news for Island mussel growers.
But a year later, sales are recovering as the industry adapts and delivery and takeout options have taken off.
Wayne Chaisson of W & R Fisheries in Georgetown said sales volume is probably down about 20 per cent across the industry, although market prices haven’t been affected.
“Our sales right now for March are up over March of last year. This time last year, we were basically shut down through March and April. Now we’re pretty much back to our normal schedule,” Mr Chiasson said.
He added the cost of doing business has increased, with supplies and transportation taking more from the bottom line than in 2020.
“It’s pretty well affected the way everybody has done things - supplies and the way we operate our plants and boats. We have to be more careful to put protocols in place to keep our workers safe.”
A milder winter has meant little to no ice harvesting for many, but W & R harvests in the open water so that’s not an issue.
“We have enough product in open water that we don’t have to worry about it.”
Chris Somers of Murray River, who is the president of the PEI Cultured Mussel Growers Association, said he doesn’t drill through the ice either, harvesting from boats instead.
He said he’s lucky in that way because those who do rely on ice harvesting haven’t been able to.
“I’m one of the fortunate guys. The ice hasn’t been safe all winter. It’s just one of those cycles.”
Mr Somers said business is going strong now with a steady harvest.
“Right now we’re wide open. It looks really good,” he said. Still, he said some growers are probably holding product that would normally be sold already.
The Island mussel industry is worth more than $60 million and employs more than 1,000 people, according to a DFO news release in November 2020.
“Last year we held onto a lot, so the product we would’ve sold last year, we’re getting rid of it now,” he said. “We had a really good winter for growth, nice and clean and cold. I’m really happy with the year so far.”
In late March, the province announced $500,000 in funding for mussel processors to help with the cost of promotional efforts to increase sales of their products, through the PEI Mussel Retail Promotional Support Initiative.
Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox said the industry was “highly affected by a slow summer in 2020” and government has worked with the industry to try to mitigate the damage.
Back in Georgetown, Mr Chaisson hopes for a good harvest across the province after what has been a tough year.
“All the best to everybody in the industry this year,” he said.
