A new cooperative is working with Island forest owners to increase the value of their forests in hopes of promoting sustainable management and encouraging conservation.
The Sustainable Forest Alliance of PEI (SFA) offers long-term management of forests and a continual source of income through options like carbon credits, conservation and sustainable harvesting.
President Dan Dupont of Montague, who has been a forester for 25 years, said the non-profit alliance already has a strong membership and is recruiting more landowners through its website at peiforests.ca
The goal is to provide responsible options to owners, offering them value by maintaining and growing healthy forests while taking advantage of PEI’s temperate forest’s ability to absorb carbon.
He said the seed was planted from a 2018 meeting led by former premier Pat Binns about the future of forestry on PEI. Since then a group of forest owners has worked to create an organization that can offer the best value proposition for all owners.
“It offers landowners many other options besides clear-cutting,” he said. “If we can’t attribute a value to our forests, then they’ll be viewed as agricultural and development areas in waiting.”
Carbon sequestration and storage will be a major focus of the SFA.
“The better we manage our forests, the healthier they get, the more they photosynthesize and the more carbon they can absorb,” Mr Dupont said.
Carbon credits have become an international commodity for major corporations worldwide, and he said the goal is to create the first PEI carbon project by the end of 2023 using at least 10,000 acres of forest.
“I think (credits) are here to stay,” he said. “How else could we possibly compensate forest owners for making responsible decisions?”
The SFA has already started writing forest management plans for its members and will start collecting carbon data this summer. The data measures how much carbon has been stored in a tree historically and forecasts how much it will sequester in the future. They are working with Thomas Baglole of Eastern Forest Solutions, who has extensive experience in developing and implementing carbon projects, he said.
EFS will work with local forestry consultants and hire staff to manage the volume of data to be collected.
The mission is to scale ecological forestry and climate-smart practices in Island woodlands. In many instances forest management may not lead to harvesting but conservation, especially in old growth and other ecologically sensitive areas.
“We will work with our members to implement forestry practices that improve economic, environmental and social outcomes for all of PEI,” Mr Dupont said.
The member relationship begins with a forest technician walking the woodlot, then a forest management plan is written that identifies species, environmentally sensitive sites and recommendations for management. Then options will be discussed based on the landowner’s wishes.
“We would really like them to keep their forest and manage it into eternity,” he said.
The SFA has a memorandum of understanding with the PEI Woodlot Owners Association, he said. That association advocates for forest owners at large while the SFA provides technical assistance and fair access to carbon and timber markets. The two organizations will work in collaboration.
“We’re taking too much raw product off-Island,” Mr Dupont said. “All it does is export jobs and carbon. We need to keep that on the Island and create as much benefit to landowners as we can from those forest products and our own forests.”
For its first year of operation, SFA memberships are $1 per acre (minimum $50 for five acres) per year, up to $450 per 1,000 acres.
