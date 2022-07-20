The Town of Alberton has been working on improving Main Street and nearby areas. The community has recently received money from ACOA to put on an event and do some painting and landscaping around the alleyway and pond area. Efforts are also being made to attract more people to the town through the project with its installation of a fountain at the town pond, which was unveiled on Canada Day. Jillian Trainor photo
Alberton Town Council discussed ongoing projects for the Rediscover Main Street Project during its monthly council meeting on July 11.
“We’ve got money to put on an event and do some painting and landscaping around the pond area, around the alleyway,” said Donna Thomson, CAO for the Town of Alberton. “We took some of those trees in the alleyway because they were starting to grow into the foundations (of the nearby buildings). We still have a little bit of landscaping to do down there and then we’ll have the event.”
Rediscover Main Street is a project from the Atlantic Canadian Opportunities Agency (ACOA).
The pandemic forced many businesses to either shut down or reduce operations, and though communities have done their best to support their local businesses, it’s sometimes not enough.
The project will help by investing in activities that inspire locals and tourists to re-experience Atlantic Canada’s main streets, downtowns and neighbourhoods. The hope is to help bring consumers back to community main streets, downtowns, and neighbourhoods, bring back arts and culture events that were cancelled or reduced because of restrictions; entice Atlantic Canadians to explore their provinces on a local and regional level and increase community engagement through new partnerships.
Examples of projects include the animation of vacant rural or urban storefronts by facilitating and encouraging things like pop-up shops for food and retail events; organizing events like open-air markets, street performers, art exhibitions, or outdoor concerts to bring people to the community; and creating campaigns that highlight the importance of buying local, and adding new marketing activities that highlight the assets and offerings in the downtown or community main street.
“Increased foot traffic for the vendors would be good,” said Ms Thomson.
The town has already started working on attracting more people through the project with its installation of a fountain at the town pond, which was unveiled on Canada Day.
