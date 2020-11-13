Both of the province's general farm organizations see the fate of a report prepared by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on a series of paper transactions that left Red Fox Acres Limited as the owner of 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area as a major litmus test for the future of the Lands Protection Act.
The report, commissioned by Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson in August of 2019, has now been completed -- more than ten months behind the projected timetable Commission Chair Scott MacKenzie laid out in an appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability last year. Thompson has asked the office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner if releasing the report would violate privacy concerns.
Thompson did indicate in a statement the report offers "reasonable and probable grounds" that two individuals and a corporation have violated land holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations laid out in the act.
The parties have been asked to voluntarily reduce their land holdings to become compliant with the act within 120 days.
District Director Doug Campbell of the National Farmers Union maintains involving the privacy commissioner is a "stall tactic" and he questions why the opposition parties are not clamoring for the document to be released.
"Our best guess is that the wrath of corporate power has been stirred and they are applying pressure to keep the public in the dark about land acquisition activity that has fallen outside the spirit, and intent, and law of the PEI Lands Protection Act," Campbell said.
Executive Director Robert Godfrey of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said the transaction was "roundly criticized" within the farming community because of how it unfolded.
Just to refresh your memory, three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase the land in question just before the 2019 election. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan agreed.
Brendel Farms (which lists Derrick, Dwight, Megan and Crystal Gardiner as directors) incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17 of last year . Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited.
The land transaction happened when the Gardeners owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, IRAC was not involved. Lawyers for Red Fox Acres Ltd. maintained the sale was in full compliance with the Business Corporation Act, which was passed by the previous Liberal administration.
Red Fox Acres Ltd. is entirely owned by Rebecca Irving. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, the president of Master Packaging, and the niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving.
Campbell called the agriculture minister 'David facing Goliath.' He has the power of the Lands Protection Act behind him, but does he have the support of his fellow cabinet ministers and all MLAs. Is his army hanging well back in fear of Goliath?"
Godfrey added the Lands Protection Act must be respected and enforced, saying "we can't allow large corporations with deep pockets and the right lawyers to circumvent the act." An advisory panel has begun the job of reviewing the act, an effort which Godfrey said the federation supports, but he said the key to any changes is compliance.
He wants to know what happens if the individuals and the corporation choose not to comply. Godfrey said "the big question is what can the minister do ensure the rules are enforced?" Thompson said in the statement he is prepared to "take further enforcement steps as may be determined necessary."
"As government, there are two options for penalty for individuals or corporations who contravene the Lands Protection Act," the minister indicated. "An order can be issued to reduce aggregate land holding to the maximum permitted, which is currently in progress. There is also an option to pursue a summary conviction, which would be brought before a provincial court judge. In addition to these options, IRAC has the ability to impose a financial penalty as well." Campbell maintains Islanders have a democratic right to know what is in the ruling and "Corporate power can’t be allowed to suppress government transparency and the people’s right to know." He urges Islanders not to let the agriculture minister stand alone and "Exercise your democratic right and make a call or send an email to Premier King, cabinet ministers, and MLAs to make sure they show up for the battle of the right of this province to control its own future. Island politicians, now is the time to remember who you were elected to represent."
While she is happy the report has been completed, Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton said "it is clearer than ever that the system is broken when it comes to protecting our land.” Beaton said the report adds to a growing pile of evidence that the spirit and intent of the Lands Protection Act is not being honoured.
“If the Official Opposition had not brought this up and pressed government to do its job, would it have simply continued the practice of turning a blind eye to corporations circumventing our legislation and laws? I’m not sure,” said Beaton. “However, we do know there is more than enough proof and evidence for government to do the right thing and to uphold the spirit and intent of the Act. It just needs the political will to do what is right and proper.”
Describing the report as "lengthy and complex", Thompson said he would like the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to invite IRAC to present their findings of the investigation, and provide members of the Legislative Assembly an opportunity to ask questions on the investigation.
Godfrey said he is pleased with the membership of the advisory panel conducting the land review, noting there is significant representation from the agriculture community. The group is co-chaired by producer Lori Robinson and retired ADL president Jim Bradley.
The federation executive director said he is confident the committee will do a comprehensive review and make solid recommendations to government but added the bottom line is the Lands Protection Act must apply to everybody and "we can't continue to allow these situations where the act can be circumvented if you have the right lawyer."
Editor’s note -- As this issue went to press, representatives of the National Farmers Union appeared before the legislature Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability calling for the land divested from the Brendel land transaction to be used to create a provincial land bank. Watch for more details in the next issue of the Island Farmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.