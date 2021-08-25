Fishers optimistic following first week of fall lobster season

Fishers in West Prince are pretty happy with how things have been going in the first week of the fall lobster season.
“I don’t know if we’re quite on par with last year, but we’d be pretty close, no complaints,” said Lionel Livingstone, captain of the General Wolfe, based out of West Point. “The weather has been amazing. There’s a few around, but they’re dropping off now, which is to be expected, but no complaints so far.”
One of the biggest differences between last year’s season and this year’s so far has been pricing. At the start of the 2020 season, fishers were getting $4 for canners and $4.25 for markets. This year, fishers saw initial prices of $9 and $10, but that has since dropped to around $8 and $9.
Part of the reason prices were so low last year was because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While prices weren’t the best, fishers in the fall season didn’t have to deal with a two week delay to the start of the season, along with quotas because of low demand like fishers did with the 2020 spring fishing season.
While prices are good, weather remains a constant source of potential contention, as high winds and rain, particularly toward the end of the season, can cause fishers to miss days out on the water. Fishers are keeping an eye on things as Hurricane Henri makes its way to Atlantic Canada, though it is believed it won’t be as bad as Post Tropical Storm Dorian was in 2019.
“Dorian was a lot of fun here,” said Ron Barlow, captain of the boat Out For A Sail, based out of Howard’s Cove. “That wharf was underwater. It was no fun. You’d feel the sand going underneath here, just as if you were at the beach.”
Brian Costain, captain of the boat Co$tain for Comfort, based out of Miminegash, agrees.
“It could have been a lot worse than what it was, but we got through it,” he said. “You never know how bad it’s going to get.”
As fishers continue their season, their hope is for good catches to continue, prices remain steady, that no one gets hurt, and that the season overall is a successful one.
