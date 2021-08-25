MacKinnon family gives back as thanks for outpouring of support

The MacKinnon family of O’Leary is giving back to those who helped them following an accident last year that sent then 15-year-old Ryan MacKinnon to the IWK Children’s Hospital.
Following the accident, the family received an outpouring of support from not only the residents of West Prince, but from across PEI, and other parts of Canada. As a thank you, they have been hosting a fundraiser under Ryan’s Warriors, purchasing prizes from various businesses in the area and putting those products up for a raffle. Net proceeds from the raffles would then go to one of the causes or organizations, including health and medical organizations, that helped the family in their time of need.
Concluding on Aug. 16, the total amount raised was $35,600.
“It enabled a lot of organizations to benefit from that to help people in the future, going forward,” said Darren MacKinnon, Ryan’s father. “You never really know when you’ll need the help, support, or services these organizations provide. We’re just grateful to know we’ve helped pay it forward a little bit by organizing this, and for the grateful support for everybody that’s purchased spaces in these draws.”
Dianne MacKinnon, Ryan’s mother, said the family knew very early on they were going to do something to help give back to the organizations that helped them, it was just a matter of getting to the point where doing them was possible, and while it’s been a long year that has certainly had its moments, knowing the family is able to offer this form of thanks has been a really great feeling.
Something the family would like to emphasize is just how much support for the fundraising efforts has meant for them. Mr MacKinnon said without it, the fundraisers likely would have been unsuccessful.
Ryan was struck by a motorcycle while walking home at night on Aug. 6, 2020. Because of the severity of his injuries, he remained at the IWK for four months, and while he has since returned home, return trips to the IWK have been necessary for various surgeries required since the initial accident.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs this year, and there’s been a lot of new things that we’ve had to experience and deal with, especially Ryan,” said Mr MacKinnon. “Ryan continues to heal and get better, but it’s been a long year for him too. He’s doing well, but he’s had to make a lot of adjustments in his life.”
Mr MacKinnon said something like this can happen quickly, but you never think it’s going to happen to you. He said the family has been humbled by the amount of support they’ve received over the last year.
Something his family has discussed in private, and by Mr MacKinnon in public, is the fact that they live in what they feel is the best place in the world.
“The support we’ve had, not only from our family and friends, but from our community, our region, our province, everybody, it’s been phenomenal,” he said. “This would have been way more difficult to deal with if one would not have had that support. To have the public understand how important that is for us, we would never be able to quantify that because it’s invaluable, what it’s helped us with, and we’ll be forever grateful for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.