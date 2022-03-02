Hours after the Graphic published the first installment of Through the Cracks, Premier Dennis King committed to fund methadone treatment equally for all Islanders regardless of where they receive treatment.
"I'll commit to implementing that as quickly as possible," the Premier said. "(It) seems to me a very simple solution."
The commitment came after Doctor David Stewart of the Queen Street clinic in Charlottetown said funding opioid replacement therapy (ORT) is a major barrier to accessing care.
The Queen Street clinic has always operated independently from the provincial program which covers costs of patients’ ORT treatment automatically.
Dr Stewart estimated it would take $250,000 per year for government to cover treatment for all those patients currently paying out of pocket for their care.
The commitment from the Premier came after Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said the government has refused to work with people in the health care system, citing Dr Stewart's comment that he never received a response on the numerous occasions he brought solutions to the government.
"How can you stand there and say we need to work with partners when every day there is another example of you doing the exact opposite?" the Opposition Leader asked.
The Official Opposition led off Wednesday's Question Period in the legislature with questions about mental health and addictions support from the province, in light of the release of Through the Cracks, an investigation by Island Press Ltd and reporter Rachel Collier.
Mr Bevan-Baker grilled the premier on the file, saying it was unclear whether the Premier feels people struggling with mental illness and addictions are "the authors of their own misfortune" or innocent victims of the cruelties of life, such as childhood trauma.
"Premier, why is there no commitment in your budget for people who are falling through the cracks?"
Premier King said he doesn't believe anyone in government is intentionally not doing the best they can to address these issues.
"I don't think it's too much to ask for anybody to have a warm place to lay their head," he said. "We can't bury our heads in the sand and pretend those issues are going to go away just because we talk about them. For as long as Islanders leave me in this chair, I will do my best to work on this."
The Opposition Leader replied the buck stops with the premier and asked how many more Islanders will lose their lives to mental illness or addictions before the province acts.
Green MLA Karla Bernard raised the Through the Cracks story about Logan Fisher, noting he began using drugs at age 7 to cope with the trauma of being prostituted by a family member.
"You gave this province hope in the last election that things would improve for people like Logan. Why does it feel like things are getting worse?"
The Charlottetown-Victoria Park asked Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers whether the application process has begun for a federal exemption for a safe consumption site.
He said a cross-departmental group is "moving that process forward."
Ms Bernard said she would take that as a no, despite a commitment from the Minister to apply months ago.
"You can't say you're moving forward when you're not doing anything."
