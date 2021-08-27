We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

Ground Search and Rescue crews at Lennox Island First Nation have been demobilized following an extensive search for Jamie Sark, a 28-year-old man from the community.

Mr Sark was last seen on August 21, 2021, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., near Mosquito Path in Lennox Island. He was reported missing to police on August 25. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but so far have been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Mr Sark is described as being approximately five foot 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms). He has long dark-brown hair, brown eyes and usually wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

Members of the PEI RCMP Ground Search and Rescue, RCMP Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) and Police Dog Services are assisting with the search.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jamie Sark, or who may have seen him since August 21, is asked to contact the Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.

