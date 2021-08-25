After a period of intense heat, potato farmers in West Prince are hoping for a little bit more rain to help keep their crops growing at a steady rate.
“This time of year the crop doesn’t require as much moisture as it does when they’re starting,” said Darryl Wallace, of Wallace Family Farms Ltd in Cascumpec. “We’ve got a great big heavy canopy on top of them, and it holds the moisture underneath those leaves. We don’t require as much moisture now as we would have in the first couple of weeks of July when the plants are small and there’s a lot of ground exposure.”
Mr Wallace said this year’s growing season has been going pretty well so far. Farmers had a dry spring, enabling them to get their crops into the ground at a decent time, and the steady rain throughout the month of July has meant potato plants have been able to grow full canopy coverage between the rows, allowing for better retention of moisture in the soil.
“Potatoes can withstand a fair bit of heat if they have adequate moisture, so when there’s a full canopy, there’s less evaporation underneath the plant, so it does conserve moisture, but they still need a good rain,” said Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board.
At this point in the growing season, the tubers under the plants are bulking up. Mr Donald said there seem to be a good number of tubers under the plants, so growers are at a critical stage for the tubers, which have about another month of growth left in them.
While potatoes can withstand heat, the recent temperatures of high 30s C, even 40C degree weather, has proven to be a little too much for some.
“On my varieties, the wind and the heat kind of burned the tips of them a little bit last week,” said Morgan Smallman of J&J Smallman Farms in Knutsford. “That’s something I’m noticing that’s going to cause a little stress on the crops. If we can get rain, I think that could go away.”
Mr Smallman said a full canopy coverage does help retain moisture, but crops can still dry out, though less than if there wasn’t full coverage.
Just as too much sun can be bad for crops, so can too much rain, and farmers are keeping an eye on Hurricane Henri as it makes its way toward Atlantic Canada.
“We watch the weather pretty close, whether it’s day to day or week to week,” said Mr Wallace. “We watch all the different systems that are coming in. If you go back when Dorian hit, it was early weeks of September, and it did more damage than we realized. When we dug our potatoes that year, the potatoes that were underwater for so long hadn’t broken down yet, and we had a lot of storage issues that year.”
At this point, it’s hard to say whether the recent hot weather will have had any major impact on potatoes. The only thing farmers can do right now is watch, wait, and hope.
“Growth has been tremendous with most crops, but we’re still not over the finish line,” said Mr Donald. “The potential is there, and we just need to have a little bit more rain and some decent weather through to the latter part of October.”
