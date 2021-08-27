Rock snake owner revealed

After days of clues and speculation, the owner of the rock snake at the gardens of Tignish Heritage Inn has been revealed: 12 year old Mya Cormier.
Ms Cormier placed the first rock on July 27, but kept her identity secret because if people were going to take part, she wanted it to be because they wanted to, not just to help a family member or friend.
The plan was always to reveal the creator of the rock snake, just not immediately.
Days leading up to Aug. 25, the Tignish Recreation Department began sharing a list of clues sent in my Ms Cormier and her mother, Sabrina. These included how the creator liked painting rocks, and had donated her hair. They tried to give clues that wouldn’t make her easy to identify, even to family members.
“We didn’t want easy ones, because I was going to (say) that I have a dog, but mom said that’s kind of easy,” she said. “My family will probably be surprised, because they talked about it in front of me and I didn’t say anything. We went to a campground, and my family was like ‘Mya, did you hear about the rock snake?’ and I’m like yeah, it’s cool. Nobody has said ‘Is it you?’ yet.”
She did tell two friends, and her aunt, Sonya Perry, but all three kept the secret in the lead up to the big reveal
Ms Cormier originally got the idea for the rock snake from the TikTok app. She thought the idea was cool, and decided to start one of her own. Some of the rocks are big, while some are more like a pebble in size, but each and every one of them is painted with some kind of image, whether it be abstract, landscape, or animal. Some have anchors on them, while others feature messages of love, and support. Many are from local residents, but at least two were left by a visitor from Ottawa.
“Every time we go it’s a lot bigger, and there’s a lot more rocks,” said Ms Cormier.
She thought there might be 50 rocks added to the snake, half of her original goal of 100. But as of August 20, there are at least 233 rocks, a number that keeps growing by the day.
Ms Cormier plans on leaving the rock snake where it is, adding that she likes how the rock snake has become a part of Tignish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.