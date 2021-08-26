When Elwood Ellis learned the Tyne Valley Rink was going to be rebuilt, he knew he wanted to help out in some way.
“I have children, and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren here that’s going to be playing at this rink,” said the Northam native, now living in Ontario. “I thought it would be a good gesture if we donated an elevator for the cause.”
The original rink was destroyed by a fire in late December, 2019, and the decision to rebuild was quickly made.
Mr Ellis owns and operates Atlantic Lifts, which builds elevators for buildings across Canada.
Located just off what will be the new entrance to the rink, the doors of the elevator are 42 inches wide, and the cab will be seven feet long and four and a half feet wide, large enough to fit a stretcher, with a capacity to hold 2,500 pounds. The floor will be tiled, with rubber safety floor underneath.
Ordinarily, an elevator like this would cost roughly $125,000. While that’s only about one per cent of the project’s $10 million budget, costs have had to be tight because of an increase in the price of materials as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s a big ticket item, which is great,” said Jeff Noye, mayor of Tyne Valley. “He’s a good guy, he’s got strong ties to the community, I think he was happy to do it.”
Reaction to news of the donation has been very positive. Horace MacKay, a resident of Tyne Valley, grew up with Mr Ellis in Northam, and when the crew arrived to build the elevator, he went to all the restaurants in the area to let them know what was happening. As a direct result, the crew hasn’t had to pay for a meal since they arrived.
“They had a great time, everybody’s treated them with respect,” said Mr MacKay.
Mr Ellis agrees.
“We’re pretty pleased with the way this whole thing has turned out, and we’ve had lots of compliments all the way through,” he said. “People dropping in and saying thanks, all the local establishments here that’s been creating meals for us. It’s been fun putting it in, it’s a good quality elevator that will last for years.”
Mr Ellis said though his crew didn’t get a lot of down time when not working, they enjoyed the time they had, adding that working with everyone at the rink was well worth it.
