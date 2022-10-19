In reference to Josh Lewis’ article titled ‘IRAC abandons tenants with outrageous ruling’ in the Eastern Graphic, 5 October, I was taken aback by his statement referring to renters vs landlords, (and he tells us to re-read this two or three times if it doesn’t sink in) “someone’s home is more important than someone’s investment”. After reading that a couple of times, I don’t think Josh realizes many renters (that is the person who rents the property to a rentee or renter) are not actually in business, are often not investors, but homeowners trying to keep their home.
For example, a senior might renovate the garage or a section of the house into an apartment to help pay for the expenses of maintaining the house. This allows the senior to stay in their own home rather than go to a senior’s care unit. In that situation, the renter’s income is often more than the owner’s fixed income Old Age Pension. A single mother with only a part-time job makes her basement into an apartment in order to bring in enough to keep the roof over the heads of her children.
I see other people divide the old homestead into apartments in order to keep it up rather than have it demolished or sit idle. Do these ‘landlords’ have the same human right for housing? Are they also Islanders trying to make ends meet? Is it just as important for them to be able to keep their homes, as the renters do?
The personal cost of living has gone up for owners just as much as for a renter. All the utilities such as furnace oil, electricity, garbage collection, snow removal and grass cutting have all gone up. Who pays for these? Not to mention a big increase in the interest on their mortgage, insurance rates and property taxes. And when the sewer backs up, or the plumping leaks, or other maintenance like the furnace needs cleaning, who pays for that? Oh yes, don’t forget the clean-up and repairs from post-Fiona, who pays for that? If they don’t get the rent increase, they may need to give up the house and then, we will both be out of a home.
Just stop and think about it for a minute. Even those who build apartment buildings as an investment are providing a home for people. It’s the same as any service business, such as restaurant, supermarket, gas station. We don’t expect them to work at a loss in order to subsidize people in need. If so, they will soon be out of business and no service. If there is no one investing in providing housing then, will the only alternative be we all end up living in government socialized housing? If there is a problem between personal income and rising cost of living, then the solution is not to make the renters unable to maintain the apartments. It is also not to the health and well-being of renters to live in buildings that are poorly maintained.
Josh, don’t create a boundary between renters and landlords that doesn’t exist. We both have equal importance to having a home, and we are trying to maintain that right to housing together. But we need equity. The property owner doesn’t have the responsibility to subsidize the living space for the renter at their personal expense and loss. They also want to keep the roof over their own heads, while keeping one over the heads of the one renting from them. IRAC has calculated what the rise in cost of living is this year. The problem must be solved by government to find ways for people to get a living wage, an income that matches the rising costs of living, including rising rents - not penalize property owners for providing housing, and thereby create further housing shortages.
