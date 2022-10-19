Dear Editor,

In reference to Josh Lewis’ article titled ‘IRAC abandons tenants with outrageous ruling’ in the Eastern Graphic, 5 October, I was taken aback by his statement referring to renters vs landlords, (and he tells us to re-read this two or three times if it doesn’t sink in) “someone’s home is more important than someone’s investment”. After reading that a couple of times, I don’t think Josh realizes many renters (that is the person who rents the property to a rentee or renter) are not actually in business, are often not investors, but homeowners trying to keep their home.

