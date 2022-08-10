Dawson MacLeod’s great uncle, George MacLeod, built the two-year-old from Alliston a wooden boat to pull around in puddles and along the shore at Beach Point. On June 27 they launched it at Cape Louie fishing grounds (in the Northumberland Strait. Submitted photo
Two-year-old Dawson MacLeod of Alliston doesn’t yet know the difference between PEI and Newfoundland, but he sure is proud of his toy boat which completed a voyage of over 500km to Seal Cove, Fortune Bay, Newfoundland from fishing grounds off Beach Point on July 27.
“He knows he’s the talk of the town,” said Dawson’s mother Ashtyn MacLeod. “Everyone is so cheerful about his boat’s trip.”
Dawson comes from a long line of fishers based out of Beach Point.
His great uncle George MacLeod recently made a fleet of wooden boats for Dawson and a couple of his cousins.
The youngsters had fun towing the approximately one-foot-long vessels made out of a piece of 2x4 with a wooden dowel for the mast, around in puddles and on the beach.
“He just loved towing it around,” said Ms MacLeod.
It was Mr MacLeod’s idea to write Dawson’s name and home fishing grounds on his boat and launch it off to sea, curious about where it might land.
“We didn’t expect to hear anything so soon,” Ms MacLeod said adding everyone also expected it to land closer to home.
“It could have gotten picked up by a fisher, it could have landed on PEI or the farthest we expected was Cape Breton.”
Dale Mullins was out for an adventure on his sideby side on Great Barachois beach in Fortune Bay when he noticed a peculiar structure protruding from the sand. He almost left without checking it out but on a whim decided to circle back and take a look according to his wife Laura Mullins.
"He couldn’t wait to bring it home to show me and my daughter," she said.
They decided to see if they could connect with the sender via social media.
Within 12 hours her post was shared over 300 times and Ms MacLeod had confirmed it was Dawson's boat.
"We were so excited and couldn’t believe it," said Ms Mullins.
The post continues to be shared on social media. Ms Mullins and her family decided to display the boat in their shed and show it off to anyone who stops by.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.