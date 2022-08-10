toy boat

Two-year-old Dawson MacLeod’s boat, the Dawson, sailed more than 500km on its maiden voyage over the course of July. The toy boat was found in Seal Cove, Fortune Bay, NL. Submitted photo

Two-year-old Dawson MacLeod of Alliston doesn’t yet know the difference between PEI and Newfoundland, but he sure is proud of his toy boat which completed a voyage of over 500km to Seal Cove, Fortune Bay, Newfoundland from fishing grounds off Beach Point on July 27.

“He knows he’s the talk of the town,” said Dawson’s mother Ashtyn MacLeod. “Everyone is so cheerful about his boat’s trip.”

dawson and george

Dawson MacLeod’s great uncle, George MacLeod, built the two-year-old from Alliston a wooden boat to pull around in puddles and along the shore at Beach Point. On June 27 they launched it at Cape Louie fishing grounds (in the Northumberland Strait. Submitted photo
