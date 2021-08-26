Just get the shot
A few days after this reporter received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the side effects kicked in.
Sore muscles, headache, and tiredness being the most noticeable ones. And every moment of misery felt as my body’s immune system kicks into gear creating the antibodies for this virus is worth every moment of potential misery because it means even though I might still become infected with COVID-19, the symptoms won’t be nearly as bad.
It’s hard to believe there are people who don’t think this virus is real, or that it’s no worse than the flu. Living on PEI, it’s easy to see how they might think that. This province has been one of the safest places to be during this pandemic. Despite initial speculations, we’ve had only two hospitalizations, both of which didn’t last very long, and not one single death as a result of COVID-19.
But, something that’s been said before bears repeating. PEI has been compared to a cruise ship because all live relatively close to one another, and given the size of this province, the disease could have spread very quickly throughout our population as a result. It’s only because of the advice of Dr Heather Morrisson, Marion Dowling, Chief of Nursing & Professional Practice Officer, and sheer dumb luck that it hasn’t.
Yet still, even now that the Delta variant has made its way onto the Island, there are people who don’t feel the virus is a big deal. Respectfully, this reporter doesn’t have patience for those people. I have had friends contract the virus, have had friends lose family members to the virus, and have personally lost a family member to this virus.
In the span of roughly 18 months this virus has infected over 200 million people worldwide, and has left over four million people dead in its wake.
Sore muscles, headache, and tiredness are a small price to pay if it means keeping people safe.
Jillian Trainor
