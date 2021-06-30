Editor:
While driving east from Charlottetown on Hwy 2 on Saturday, June 12, I came upon a serious accident in the Tracadie Cross area.
A large tanker truck had overturned shortly before and was on fire. Clouds of billowing black smoke made it hard to see what happened and if other vehicles were involved. Traffic in both directions must have been held up for at least a couple of hours. I waited a half to three quarters of an hour before deciding to turn around and head back to town. By that time, it seemed like traffic was backed up for kilometres. Yet, as far as I could tell, there were no police or anyone else advising motorists of the situation. The only alternative route to take for eastbound traffic was to cross the Hillsborough bridge, then through Bunbury, etc to Mt Stewart.
The important point I want to make here is that, since it was on a Saturday, there was no report on the radio. You would think first responders or police would advise the media to alert motorists. But, of course, the CBC takes the weekends (and holidays) off, and the other Island stations were mostly on ‘automatic pilot’. No doubt social media outlets were abuzz with the news, but not everyone has access to that. In fact, there weren’t even any reports of the accident in the following Monday’s Guardian or on CBC radio or Compass.
What we are left with, then, is a ‘blackout’ when it comes to local news on weekends and holidays. This same circumstance occurs when there is an emergency or potentially dangerous incident of some kind at other times when the public should be advised. Examples would include a hurricane or major blizzard. Conclusion: It’s well past time for an effective communications strategy to be developed for weekends and holidays on such occasions.
David MacCallum,
Charlottetown
