It was a total surprise to me to see an opinion piece (January 26, 2022) from John Visser, chair of the PEI Potato Board in response to my earlier op-ed. The surprise was on two levels: first with all the turmoil he had found the time to write, and second he was dismissive of my viewpoint.
I appreciate, however, the Potato Board author’s correction of my mistake about the percentage of potato acres affected by Potato Wart. The fact remains that CFIA is regulating and monitoring just a little over 35,400 acres of land, and they oversee around 1,400 fields. This is still significant.
As an Island resident and like many others, I have deep concerns about every aspect of potato production, processing, and marketing. I support farmers’ right to grow their crop in healthy and uncontaminated soil, make their own production decisions, and to receive cost of production. All Islanders are “stakeholders” in agriculture, which politicians call the engine of economic growth. This is still our Island, Indigenous and settler.
I am a farmer. I know full well the pain of having government in the early ‘90s tell me to destroy my potatoes. My farm was suspected of infestation with PVY-n and therefore put under quarantine. I know what it is like to put my year’s work through a snow blower. I also know what it is like to find out late in February 1991 that re-testing proved my crop to have been negative for PVY-n. By that time of course my contractual markets were closed and the bulk of my crop was destined to be composted. I know the pain of destroying perfectly good seed potatoes.
Over the years I have known and learned more about another potato disease in PEI, the potato wart. I have followed this story since 2000 and have a number of legitimate questions. My questions are about how we got to the present-day disaster. These are questions which should not be seen as an attack or as interfering with current trade negotiations. We all have the right to expect entities like the Potato Board to answer our questions in clear non-aggressive language.
If the extensive Long Term Management Plan (LTMP), adopted by the Government of PEI and the PEI Potato Board is so effective, why are we still talking about potato wart today after 20 years?
Why weren’t trees planted in that first known potato wart field of 2000? The October 1st and October 14th finds are directly related to that original find of 2000, on the same farm. If that field had been planted in trees in 2001, as was stated by the PEI Minister of Agriculture Mitch Murphy, would we still be talking about potato wart? Who asked for the change in direction and why? Knowing the devastating effects of potato wart and border closures, who benefits from that?
CFIA was monitoring the October 14th field since 2000 and the 2020 soil test was negative, yet the following year 2021 this field is now positive for potato wart. According to CFIA Gordon Henry “... could be through tuber movement, soil, or equipment movement.”
Which is it, tuber movement, soil, or equipment movement?
What are the cleaning and disinfecting protocols to avoid the transferal of potato wart through soil adhering to machinery or persons?
Who benefits from planting susceptible potatoes, in a known ‘high-risk’ primary contact field? We know the spread of potato wart can occur by the planting of susceptible varieties, the movement of equipment and seed.
The discovery that potato wart has spread to new fields triggered our obligation to notify our trading partners through the International Plant Protection Convention, in which Canada is a signee. Any time there is a potato wart find there is the risk of losing seed and table stock export and domestic markets.
Why is the LTMP devised to maintain the flow of potatoes to the processing industry at the expense of the seed and table stock grower?
Why are we now hearing PEI authorities referring to the current situation as a trade dispute?
We Islanders have a choice: turn our potato future over to the French fry industry, or we can have diversity and support our seed and table stock growers.
James Rodd is a farmer, who has wide experience of the consequences of USA border closings due to potato diseases. He lives in North Milton, PEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.