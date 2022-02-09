Dear Editor,
It seems amid the pandemic restrictions Canada has managed to increase its number of constitutional experts. With this increase in expertise, I sincerely hope we are finally able to come to grips with Section 35 of our Constitution.
Just in case some of our newfound experts need a refresher, Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 provides constitutional protection to treaty rights of Indigenous peoples in Canada. In this section, treaties are recognized and affirmed.
In other words, treaty rights are legal, constitutionally protected rights. Examples of these rights include fishing, logging, hunting, the right to land, and more.
In light of this, the current protests in our nation’s capital have been very revealing. It seems racist, antisemitic, anti-Indigenous sentiments are not only deeply entrenched within our society, but they are protected and condoned, if not outright celebrated.
I am struck by the difference in attitudes and tolerance for the enormously ignorant, disrespectful, and disgusting acts on display on Parliament Hill compared to the same towards Indigenous people.
When Indigenous people ask for their legal, constitutionally protected rights to be respected, they are routinely met with violence, aggression, and an authorization for lethal force to be used against them.
In fact, we have even seen when violence against Indigenous people takes place, the authorities who are mandated to serve and protect – which includes serving and protecting Indigenous people exercising their legal, constitutionally protected treaty rights – simply stand by and ‘observe.’
Compare this to what is happening in Ottawa, where our nation’s capital and seat of our government is under siege, our national monuments desecrated, homeless people threatened, businesses shuttered, and citizens accosted. Illegal and criminal behaviour is permitted, and many are even celebrating it!
Where are the authorities here? Why are they so keen to stand by while such criminal behaviour takes place, but then rush to suppress and oppress Indigenous people when they ask for respect of their legal, constitutionally protected treaty rights?
We have a problem in Canada. We have a systemic failure which allows grotesque racism, anarchy, and foul behaviour to run unchecked in the heart of our country. It is a damnable situation which permits this deplorable behaviour but then turns around and violently oppresses Indigenous people who peacefully ask for respect.
How and why did we allow ourselves to get here?
Jonathan Hamel,
Belfast
