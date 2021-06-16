Submitted by Aleida Tweten, Summerville, Cree Ancestry
Thoughts, prayers and teddy bears,
Are not enough for your pain and scars
A splash of orange and Facebook post
Will never heal your tortured ghost
Your bones were buried in my grandmother’s time
Yet nobody seemed to care until it was online
“Proof!” they exclaim, they found evidence
Of genocide guised as the Holy Sense
The priests and nuns
May not have carried guns
But became weapons themselves and sufficient to slay
And not do unto others, but instead betray
So many of you lie in lonely graves
From dying in work camps that made you slaves
All in the name of the Church and Crown
Who belittle and scorn, all whilst looking down
On Native tongue and tradition
Claiming Residential School will cure the Native condition
You had lives to live and dreams to pursue
Yet never achieved what you were meant
to do
The truth is sadistic, calculated and evil
The intent was always to harm and kill
Despite your fear you were so brave
And the Catholic Church will have to cave
And pay for their sins that were done to you
Yet none of your horror can we undo
You deserve justice and accountability
Matching your name to your body and reveal your identity
Federal reports like the TRC
Jordan’s Principle and MMIWG
Mean it is time to act, not just ponder and think
Were these reports written with invisible ink?
Enough with the catch phrases and photo ops
That give politicians all of the props
Act as swiftly as the church did before
When they carried you out of your door
Change the direction and the path
It’s not hard to see, if one can do the math
Just look at the jails and children in foster care
Indigenous people make up the majority there
Help the families and nurture the elders
Enough with pseudo-justice system made up of vultures
The only good in finding your remains
Is the hope that things will actually change
