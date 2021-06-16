We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

Submitted by Aleida Tweten, Summerville, Cree Ancestry

Thoughts, prayers and teddy bears,

Are not enough for your pain and scars

A splash of orange and Facebook post

Will never heal your tortured ghost

Your bones were buried in my grandmother’s time

Yet nobody seemed to care until it was online

“Proof!” they exclaim, they found evidence

Of genocide guised as the Holy Sense

The priests and nuns

May not have carried guns

But became weapons themselves and sufficient to slay

And not do unto others, but instead betray

So many of you lie in lonely graves

From dying in work camps that made you slaves

All in the name of the Church and Crown

Who belittle and scorn, all whilst looking down

On Native tongue and tradition

Claiming Residential School will cure the Native condition

You had lives to live and dreams to pursue

Yet never achieved what you were meant

to do

The truth is sadistic, calculated and evil

The intent was always to harm and kill

Despite your fear you were so brave

And the Catholic Church will have to cave

And pay for their sins that were done to you

Yet none of your horror can we undo

You deserve justice and accountability

Matching your name to your body and reveal your identity

Federal reports like the TRC

Jordan’s Principle and MMIWG

Mean it is time to act, not just ponder and think

Were these reports written with invisible ink?

Enough with the catch phrases and photo ops

That give politicians all of the props

Act as swiftly as the church did before

When they carried you out of your door

Change the direction and the path

It’s not hard to see, if one can do the math

Just look at the jails and children in foster care

Indigenous people make up the majority there

Help the families and nurture the elders

Enough with pseudo-justice system made up of vultures

The only good in finding your remains

Is the hope that things will actually change

