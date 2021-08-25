I
f the goal is to get leaner and lose body fat your best bet is metabolism building exercise and improving your nutritional intake.
There are as many suggestions on better eating as there are on exercise. Here are some tips if you are thinking about eating better.
For most people cutting back on simple carbs, and unhealthy fats combined with portion control works great if properly followed. Less sugar intake, and increase in vegetables, three to four smaller servings of lean proteins per day and some healthy fats and fat loss will follow for most. This would be the first plan to follow for weight loss.
However if you have researched this, correctly followed it and are not seeing any results you could be one of the minority this approach will not work for. If so try other proven methods.
You could be overly carbohydrate sensitive and will not get results if eating what is considered to be a normal amount of carbohydrates for your age/gender/activity level. If this is the case you may get better results on a very low carbohydrate, higher healthy fat and protein diet. Your intake of carbohydrates would be limited to green vegetables and a very small serving of complex carbohydrate each day but your intake of healthy fats would increase. Someone who is carbohydrate sensitive will metabolize virtually all the carbohydrate they eat into blood sugar and store a lot of it as body fat. By consuming less carbohydrates your body will not have the blood sugar levels to do this. The increase in healthy fats is to give you sustained energy as the body will burn the fat in the absence of carbohydrates. I have seen this work for some people when cutting back on sugar and calories (portion control) didn’t work.
Another method that works for some is carbohydrate cycling. Eating a balanced ratio of complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats for three to five days and then reducing the intake of carbohydrates for a few days. The cycle is repeated and it takes a few weeks to find the right combination of normal/low carbohydrate days that will work for you.
If your diet consists of a lot of fat, reducing the fat intake while the rest stays the same can work for you. The main reason is a gram of fat contains nine calories to the four calories in a gram of protein or carbohydrate. Reduce the fat-reduce the calorie intake.
These are a few of many ways you can change your diet to get results. The downfall of most people is they do not properly follow what they set out to do. All to often it is not the nutritional program that did not work but the mistakes in the execution. Research what ever you decide may be best for you and do it right!
