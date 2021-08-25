“A special pioneer service, honoring the early pioneers of the Protestant community in the Tignish area will be held at Tignish United Church, Sunday, 26 July (1964). Protestant Church history in the village dates back to 1860. The first church building was located at Little Tignish about one mile south west of where the present church stands. Rev. Robert Dyer, the first Anglican clergyman to be settled in West Prince, wrote in his journal that a church, the ‘Omnibus,’ was built by the Episcopalians, Baptists, Presbyterians and Methodists and that he himself had the pleasure of opening the new church in 1860.”
“The Guardian,” 22 July 1964.
Built in 1893
“
Erection of the present church, located in a secluded grove of trees at the south entrance of Tignish, was completed in 1893 and on 2nd July of that year was dedicated. Communion at the afternoon service was conducted by Rev. James Murray, assisted by Rev. David Sutherland of Charlottetown.”
“The land on which the ‘new’ church was built was a gift of Mrs. Benjamin Haywood, the former Elizabeth Rodd. So far as can be learned the building was erected by J. M. Clark & Co. of Summerside. One of the carpenters in the employ at the time was Hensley Stavert who later became a Presbyterian minister. Bricks used for the foundation and flue were manufactured by Francis Hughes who operated a kiln nearby.”
West Cape Circuit
“Rev. Allan Fraser, minister of Alberton Presbyterian Church from 1835-1870, had under his care an area extending from Tignish to West Cape and in the early Methodist records it is stated that Tignish formed a part of the West Cape circuit prior to 1863. In 1861, during the ministry of Rev. A. F. Carr, who succeeded Rev. Fraser, Montrose, Elmsdale and Tignish separated from the Presbyterian congregation at Alberton to form a new charge. These points remained under the pastoral jurisdiction of Rev. Carr until 1884 when Rev. George Fisher came to be minister.”
“The first Elders of the charge were Thomas McNeill, Hugh Squarebriggs and David Gordon. In 1886 Laughlin MacLeod was elected an Elder to represent Tignish on the session. In 1915 his son, Alexander MacLeod, became a member of the Session. Among the names of new members received by ‘profession of faith’ in the pioneer years of Tignish congregation were Alexander Stewart, Thomas Haywood, Mrs. Josiah Hamill, Thomas Barbour, Mr. & Mrs. James Haywood, Daniel Miller, Alexander MacLeod and Carlyle Bell.”
“At the time of church union in 1925, a re-arrangement of congregational boundaries resulted in Tignish becoming a part of Alberton Pastoral Charge. The Charge was without a minister for 18 months and during this period it was served by Elmer MacLean who eventually became a minister. Rev. J A MacIntosh was minister in 1960-61 and Rev. David MacDonald (later MP) was inducted as minister in July 1962.”
Spire Removed
“About 1946 the exterior of the church was repaired and repainted. About 1953 the spire was removed and in 1959 the interior of the church was completely redecorated. In preparation for pioneer Sunday (1964) the interior of the church and grounds have received a major clean-up. In the early 1960s a number of gifts in honour of loved ones departed have been presented and dedicated.”
“Tignish United Church began as a Protestant community church with its people of several denominations working together to foster and promote the Christian Spirit. After a century of service, it is apparently still a community church proud to honour and pay respect to the early pioneers who kept the Faith.” The cemetery behind the church contains the remains of the Protestant pioneer families who lie buried there which include, but not limited to, Haywood, Hamill, MacLeod, McRae, Winters, Barbour and MacNeill.
Following a marked decline in the number of Protestant families in the Tignish area, the church building was sold to the Village of Tignish in 1972 to be used as a community museum-which never materialized. The church pews and furnishings were donated to the Stanhope United Church. In 1978 the Club Ti-Pa purchased the building for an Acadien Cultural Centre.
