In a year when most social activities were curtailed by public health restrictions, there was nothing stopping gardeners, many first-timers and veteran green-thumbers, from pursuing their hobby in the safety of their own property.
That meant business was booming at Nabuurs Gardens in Brudenell, despite the spring lockdown that prevented them from opening for the first three weeks of May.
Arny Nabuurs says he and his wife Mary even thought about not opening at all amid the uncertainty that dominated the early months of the pandemic.
“Starting out last year, we were in the same boat as everybody else. Nobody knew what to expect or whether we were even going to be allowed to open the doors.”
The Nabuurs made a big push to establish an online presence to allow for a no-contact ordering and pickup experience. That was a big deal, Mr Nabuurs said, because they had to itemize every product for sale, with descriptions and prices. The website became the storefront for the first three weeks of the season until businesses considered non-essential were allowed to open.
“From there, as the summer progressed it just kept growing and getting stronger because gardening was one of the few activities people could engage in without a whole lot of restriction,” Mr Nabuurs said.
“Gardening was a real relief for a lot of people, I think, and that showed in our business last year. I feel very fortunate we were actually on the positive side of this.”
Along with the garden centre and a market which sells fresh produce from the Nabuurs’ farm, the business also includes a cafe. Sales were down in that part of the operation as one would expect, but feedback was positive from customers who did check it out, Mr Nabuurs said.
Fresh strawberries are among the most popular draws at Nabuurs’ and COVID didn’t affect those sales.
Mr Nabuurs expects strong demand again this year. The horticultural industry is performing strongly across the country, he said.
“The same restrictions are in place now as there were last year and in addition to that, people have gone through a long, slow winter with not much to do. It’s stressful for some people. They’re going to want to get out in the yard, in the garden.”
In fact, the garden centre ordered all their supplies for 2021 a month or two earlier than usual, finishing the process before Christmas.
“We fully anticipated a shortage of materials in many areas. Because of the demand, suppliers were digging into their allotted inventory for 2021 in order to fill the demand for 2020. To this point, we’ve been able to secure all the supplies we anticipate we need.”
There’s plenty more work to be done after the orders arrive in terms of re-potting and growing before products are ready for retail. Annuals are planted on an ongoing basis to ensure customers can get them fresh throughout the season.
The company built another greenhouse this winter, giving them six for plants. Mr Nabuurs estimated they now have close to 18,000 square feet dedicated to the ornamental trade, or plants grown for display purposes.
They also plan to increase their vegetable transplant offering in response to increased demand.
“I’m optimistic about what’s going to happen this spring. We’re going to do our best to respond to people’s needs and give them as good of an experience as we can.”
Lockdowns or not, Mr Nabuurs said the online store will be up and running by the first of May.
2020 was also a banner year for Island Pride Garden Company in Wood Islands. Owners John and Anne Keuper also created an online ordering setup as well as curbside pickup.
It was the company’s 30th anniversary and Mr Keuper said it was one of their best years ever.
“We were busier and it was a nice season, it wasn’t a cold, wet, dank season, so people were really into doing quite a bit of gardening,” he said.
A positive development during the pandemic, according to Mr Keuper, has been a focus for many people on shopping local. He said the power of that sentiment made a big difference for Island Pride.
“I would never have expected it. It’s always a fight to be as cheap as Walmart, so to speak, and be as convenient and everything else.”
He expects demand to be high again in 2021, but the hard task is trying to anticipate what kinds of projects customers are interested in, especially with people searching the internet for ideas.
“There’s all kinds of plants and all kinds of directions people are going in. It’s a little more challenging because all the plants have different growth habits and sizes. It’s not like you put it on a shelf and wait for it to sell. It has a shelf life and it has to appeal to people.”
Mr Keuper said there had been a lull in home improvement projects in recent years so it was good to see people focused on beautification.
