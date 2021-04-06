It will be a few more years before a decision can be made on reopening the redfish commercial fishery in eastern Canada.
A moratorium was placed on the fishery just over 25 years ago by the federal government.
In 2020 there were optimistic predictions the stock could be revived sufficiently to open a commercial fishery by 2021.
However, findings from an experimental fishery last year have bumped back the possible opening to 2024, Ian MacPherson, manager of the PEI Fishermen’s Association, said.
An increase in stock has grown mainly out of three years, 2011, 2012 and 2013, where the birth rate was phenomenal. The young grow to about eight centimetres in length in their first year but growth slows after that averaging one to two centimetres per year.
The commercial redfish fishery was shut down in 1995 due to declining stocks, but these have rebounded in the past decade allowing for an experimental fishery to begin.
“The cohort that was expected to be hitting right now is not returning as fast as we thought,” Mr MacPherson said.
Last year there were challenges with weather and there was some indication of smaller fish in the catch.
Only 680 tonnes of the 2,500 tonne quota were caught, Mr MacPherson said.
This year the experimental fishery seems to be catching smaller fish, but as yet the fishery remains open.
“If a certain percentage of small fish are caught DFO will shut down that fishery - obviously you don’t want to be depleting a resource as it is expanding,” Mr MacPherson said.
“We still have a number of months left to fish the quota.”
Another aspect of the PEI involvement is to look at the effect the fishery would have on by-catch which is other species unintentionally caught.
There are other provinces and groups participating who are also running into the smaller fish, according to Mr MacPherson.
The first redfish landings on PEI were in 1959. About 50 fishers were involved in the fishery and 300 employees by the early 1990s.
