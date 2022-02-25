Health PEI has begun referring patients to several private mental health and addictions facilities in limited and specific situations, including Serene View Ranch in Stratford.
Ranch owner, psychologist Caroline LeBlanc and her team of over 20 care providers prioritize treating trauma and PTSD experienced by first responders and veterans, but they also treat some members of the general public.
Her facility almost always has a waitlist and Dr LeBlanc sees a need for more professionals to treat trauma on PEI.
“I think the province has been trying to address that for several years. Recruitment is definitely a big issue,” she says.
To access private services potential clients need a referral request expressing need from a general practitioner or specialist. Other factors considered include if provincial services have been fully explored, if the public system cannot meet the immediate need due to staff vacancies, or if there is an extended waitlist to see a psychologist in a Health PEI or community mental health position.
Dr LeBlanc believes it is easier to recruit professionals to a private clinic than government. Working outside of government offers more flexibility and autonomy to try cutting edge treatments, she says.
The ranch offers equine therapy as well as the only biofeedback program on the Island.
“Some might not be evidence based psychotherapies for trauma but are treatments that are recognized as helpful for those with trauma,” she says. For example, the ranch offers yoga therapy which incorporates physical activity into treatment.
Dr LeBlanc sees this flexibility as a draw for practitioners as well as the work-life balance that care providers are able to achieve.
