Rachel and Jason Butterworth had hoped to make this Christmas their first living in PEI but the family has been unable to find a place to live in Canada’s smallest province for more than two years. The family originally wanted to move to PEI at the start of the pandemic to be closer to family, but the lack of affordable housing has left them in limbo in Quebec. Submitted photo
Rachel Butterworth and her family have been searching unsuccessfully to find affordable housing on PEI for close to two years so the 35-year-old could reunite with her father who lives in Charlottetown.
In desperation, she recently posted on the Ask PEI Facebook group looking for suggestions, but instead in some instances she got the opposite reaction.
Many Islanders warned Ms Butterworth to save her family the trouble and not make the move.
“Everyone has their own opinions on what is good and what is bad, but it was very frustrating to get mostly negative comments,” she said.
Ms Butterworth said it saddened her to learn so many families can’t find homes or are living in hotels until they can find a better living situation.
“I know a lot of Canadians are suffering in many ways but it was really surprising to see so many comments of suffering coming from such a small and beautiful place.”
Ms Butterworth isn’t deterred in moving to PEI however.
“In any online forum there are going to be all kinds of opinions, I always try to approach things with an open mind and heart.”
“I still hope to become a part of PEI and its beautiful heritage. I also want to do my part and assist in any way I’m able and in a way, earn a place to live there.”
Some commenters told Ms Butterworth stories of living in PEI for 10 years without having access to a family doctor, or going months searching for an apartment.
Others told tales of the anxiety and fear caused by renovictions.
One woman alleged she had been waiting over a year for a surgery deemed urgent, while others shared stories of family members struggling to get access to mental health care.
The Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture acknowledges that attracting people to the province is an important factor.
“Immigration has been a key contributor towards regional and rural development as new families move into communities across PEI,” senior communications officer Hillary MacDonald said.
Ms MacDonald acknowledged the issues brought up in the Facebook comments.
Government is currently developing a reviewed Population Strategy that is expected to launch in the coming months.
“This will help plan and coordinate areas of retention, housing, education, workforce and other important issues that correlate with population growth,” Ms MacDonald said.
It isn’t clear how that development is going.
The provincial government issued a request for proposal for a Population Strategy on August 31, 2022. The request asked for all proposals to be submitted by September 23, 2022 and the strategy to be completed by December 15, 2022.
In a medium growth scenario, PEI’s population is expected to surpass 200,000 by 2035, according to government. This would be an increase of over 27,000 people over 12 years.
The successful proposal had to plan for several important factors including the development of key infrastructure, such as housing, rental availability and transportation.
Access and expansion issues for health care and education also had to be addressed.
The province asked for the total cost of the strategy to be no more than $50,000.
While the government is months past its own timeline for completing the strategy, Ms Butterworth is going to continue working to find a home in PEI.
Not all of the Facebook comments were negative.
“There were people who posted positive advice and I’ve since had some messages with leads on rentals,” Ms MacDonald said.
Meanwhile, “Some locals just wanted to let me know I shouldn’t give up and that PEI is a beautiful community and Island to raise a family in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.