Senior citizens, retirees and people on fixed incomes are being asked to pay an extra $1,000 this year to play golf at Crowbush, Brudenell and Dundarave. Government can try and spin a story to justify that increase under a new fee structure officially unveiled Friday, but it’s discrimination based on age, plain and simple.
For the past several years, the 12-13 players in my regular groups at Crowbush have bought a Diamond membership which gave us unlimited playing privileges at all three courses. Throw in a golf cart seat (for most of us), association dues, plus HST, and it all amounted to just under $2,500. Of our number, nine are retired/seniors and five are younger and still working. The nine retirees had the opportunity to play more golf while the other five got in weekends, member’s days, vacations and whatever else they could squeeze in. We all paid the same, played together and things were good.
Now, PEI’s Finest Golf wants our older group to pay just over $3,500 each this season for the same privileges, with no extra benefits. Whoever heard of a $1,000 year-over-year increase? Wait, there’s more in this seismic shift. For the first time, a golfer cannot buy a stand-alone membership at Crowbush (juniors 18 and under are the lone exception). Equally as egregious is the elimination of the popular afternoon members’ category which attracted a large number of local female and male golfers.
Yes, government has more important matters on its plate these days with Covid-19 issues and potato wart. We know we’re not high up on the political priority list, and that fact has likely encouraged government to seize this opportunity to proceed with a cash grab on the backs of people over 65 who like to golf five, six or seven days a week.
There had been rumours over the winter about increases in the fee structure at the three provincial courses but we figured that coming off a season with record rounds played and record revenues generated, how bad could things get? Even when the cost of the provincial golf Gold Card doubled in price, we still never expected this. Now we have a record rip-off.
Three weeks ago, PEIFG met with the Crowbush executive to unveil new membership options for 2022. The structure is based on “the more you play, the more you pay” concept. The same idea applies at Brudenell and Dundarave. It is a cataclysmic change and upends the historic membership format in place since Brudenell opened in 1969 and since Crowbush opened in 1993, where golfers played as many or as few rounds as they wished.
That’s all changed now. Golfers who are able to play a lot, such as retirees, suddenly have a bullseye on their backs. We’re accused of abusing the system and of being a nuisance getting in the way of affluent Ontario golfers who have little concern about paying $125 green fees. Us older golfers who were members for years, paid dues for years and paid taxes for years are suddenly deemed expendable.
PEI taxpayers built those courses, maintained them, paid the salaries for the many important jobs those courses created, and now we find out that we’re second-class citizens, quequed behind golfers from outside the province willing to pay premium dollars to play at three of PEI’s finest courses.
This past stormy Friday, at the usual government bad news witching hour of 4:59 pm, the official email came to Crowbush members confirming our worst fears. Except for a few minor tweaks in classifications and some added minor benefits, the new pricing structure presented to Crowbush and Brudenell executives remains intact.
Disappointingly, the Crowbush executive offered little resistance to the new format nor support to the older members group most negatively affected. Granted, the executive wasn’t offered any input — the meeting was held as a courtesy to inform them of a boardroom decision. Some on the executive liked the new fees because their rates weren’t going up, or by small amounts. Some rates even decreased. The key change is the options to buy into “flex memberships” which allows golfers to purchase varying numbers of rounds starting at 40 and going as high as 70. If you play less than the rounds purchased, too bad. If you play more, then you pay a surcharge for each round over the number purchased.
Members who play 40 rounds will pay less, 50 rounds about the same, 60 rounds slightly more and the 70 round membership — which is the highest being offered — a heftier increase. With the executives reportedly on board, there was nothing to halt the new membership options from proceeding.
The biggest bone stuck in the craw is the lack of reserved tee times for a weekend date at Crowbush. Brudenell members were provided early reserved times on either Saturday or Sunday and that benefit is now unknown. PEIFG is selling memberships to locals and then offering 100% of the tee times to tourists without restricting their ability to book them. Members who have prepaid for the right to golf, or who buy flex options, are not guaranteed those rounds even exist.
Changes are equally as dramatic at Brudenell where the seniors, afternoon and intermediate categories are eliminated. One cannot buy a solo Brudenell membership, but must roll in with Dundarave.
Crowbush members are forced to buy into Brudenell and Dundarave — in attempts to justify the higher dues.
Why this year, and why now? Much of the current turmoil can be blamed on Covid-19. Last year, things exploded the second half of the season as restrictions eased and borders opened. From August to mid-October, Island courses were swamped with off-Island reservations. Golf PEI described it as the heaviest booking period on record. PEIFG members, who can only book one week in advance, were left scrambling for a few remaining crumbs. The courses already had our membership money so we no longer mattered. PEIFG belatedly offered a few booking concessions in October and extended the season at Crowbush as a peace offering.
The sound of clanging cash registers was intoxicating, fueling the demand for more and more revenue. Maybe it’s all part of the plan to sell the courses. Reducing members gets rid of possible problems in the future. Increasingly, the powers that be consider Crowbush, Brudenell and Dundarave as resort courses with a priority of catering to tourists and where local players are, at best, a nuisance. It’s a reversal from the guiding principles when the courses were opened which stressed the necessity of a strong local membership base.
What is the end game here? Obviously government wants to reduce members and the number of rounds they play — especially by seniors — to allow for more expensive green fees. It could well be that this flex membership option was forced on PEIFG by senior civil servants and their masters.
It’s time that golf mandarins and government decision makers stop and smell the roses. The cost of groceries has surged in recent months, gas prices are at numbingly record levels and the potato industry is in shambles. And somehow the golf industry feels it is immune from such trivial financial matters impacting Islanders. Reports indicate that a number of Island courses have increased rates by a minimum 5% and others by 10% across the board. And this comes after all those courses enjoyed record years in 2021.
Already we hear of members leaving Brudenell and heading elsewhere. Scores of afternoon golfers at Crowbush now have no place to play. We’re told the only way to force changes is the political route. But politicians must have signed off on these new options? Legal opinion supports the age discrimination argument. But the PEI Human Rights Commission has a huge backlog of cases and a complaint might not be heard until after we’re admitted to nursing homes.
Most of us are recreational golfers who simply enjoy getting out for some fun, some exercise and some camaraderie on a regular basis. Other courses can provide those options at a far more affordable price. No doubt, other courses are also looking at this experiment in Kings County to see how it plays out. Golf is becoming a luxury that fewer and fewer Islanders can afford.
