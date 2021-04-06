Weekends were busy for Richards Bait and Tackle in Alberton as fishers took part in a winter perch fishing project. David Richards said he didn’t get to the pond much during the week, but there were tents on the ice every weekend. As part of the project, fishers were required to log their catches. Other locations for the project are in eastern PEI at Deroche Pond, near Blooming Point, and Johnstons River. Jillian Trainor photo