A first-time winter perch fishing project in the province fit in well with an Alberton-based business, Richards Bait and Tackle, which offered all-equipped guided fish tours these past few months.
“Every weekend there were always tents on the ice,” said David Richards, who co-owns the business with his sons, Matthew and Kyle. “Every time we were there, there were four or five tents. People we took out from Charlottetown even drove back to fish on their own.”
The Richards’ chosen location to go after perch was Doyle’s Pond but Deroche Pond, near Blooming Point and Johnstons River in eastern PEI were also earmarked for the test fishery.
To make the winter perch fishery possible, from January to the end of March, the province secured a Scientific Collections License from Fisheries and Oceans Canada. All catches were logged and any other species that may been caught in the process were recorded and released back into the water. Permits for the fishery were free and 309 people signed up. The province collected logbooks from the fishers at the conclusion of the season and a report will be made public. There was a daily catch limit of 25 perch and fishers were permitted to use four lines with three barbless hooks per line.
Jill Edwards, senior communications officer for the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, estimated the report would likely be done by late spring.
“This is the type of information we would normally include in next year’s Angling Summary but can potentially make it available sooner if there is interest,” she said.
Along with fishing for themselves, Richards Bait and Tackle partnered with Experience PEI, to take two to four people to the pond at a time, provide a thermal ice tent for shelter from the elements and propane heaters for a day of fishing. Sometimes the catch was even cooked out on the ice.
Mr Richards said perch is a white fish that doesn’t have a heavy fishy taste. In his opinion a similar comparison would be either haddock or striped bass. With a nice breading, they make a good choice for a fish and chips recipe, he noted.
Prior to offering guided tours the Richards and their friend, Mackenzie Sapier, went to Doyle’s Pond to test the waters so to speak.
“We wanted to see what was there because we’ve never had a winter fishery on PEI,” David said. “We went out with GoPros, cut some holes and had footage of actual schools of perch.”
Some of the catches this winter were big but much of the time the fun was in landing the fish and releasing them without harm.
Mr Richards estimated he caught more than 100 perch, the biggest one measuring about 12 and three quarter inches in length.
He also caught some smelt, but occasionally, they’ll catch an eel, which was released.
Once the annual angling season begins on April 15, the options for fishing increase.
“We go for perch, trout, flounder, mackerel, striped bass, pretty much anything that swims,” David said.
Some wonder why the big ones are tossed back, but it’s actually an investment towards future catches. The larger fish are females and full of eggs. These will spawn in late May or early June and contribute to future stocks.
David hopes the winter perch fishery will be permanent.
He said much of the time people just want to get outdoors and “It’s a great sport. You’re out on the ice and it’s nice and quiet, only for the ice cracking every now and again.”
