Andrew Reid says he decided it was time to stop sitting on the sidelines and get involved in local decision-making by running for Three Rivers council.
The Brudenell resident and father of two is running in Ward 3 with a desire to build a better community for his generation and the next.
“We plan to grow old here and retire one day,” he said. “I want my kids to grow up here and stay here, and create jobs and opportunities to keep our youth in Three Rivers.”
Mr Reid worked in Alberta for 10 years and still flies back and forth as a project manager, but said he spends about three-quarters of the year on PEI. He also fishes in the fall.
There are a lot of decisions to be made in the near future, he said, and Three Rivers has done “a half decent job” considering the amalgamated town was all new to everyone.
“It will be a work in progress for quite a few years to come. We can’t just snap our fingers. We’re joining communities that have never been joined before. As a group, we all have to come together now and make one community.”
Mr Reid wants to add more affordable housing in the area, but also go beyond that and work with the government to create a way for people to afford homes that meet their needs.
“The childhood dream isn’t just to settle for affordable housing. We all want to buy our own home. To do that we have to create jobs. It’s not just for young people, but the elderly as well.”
More affordable housing is one way to attract more families and boost enrollment at local schools, he added.
He said his priorities aren’t specific to Ward 3 but he wants to focus more on making the entire municipality successful.
