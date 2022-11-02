Andrew Reid

Andrew Reid says he decided it was time to stop sitting on the sidelines and get involved in local decision-making by running for Three Rivers council.

The Brudenell resident and father of two is running in Ward 3 with a desire to build a better community for his generation and the next.

