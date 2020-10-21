Remembering the October Crisis
In late October 1970, the Canadian government invoked the War Measures Act in response to terrorist group Front de Liberation du Quebec.
Up to this point the FLQ, then a 7-year-old group, had been responsible for various bombings, robberies and the deaths of six people in Quebec as a form of a nationalist protest against anglophones.
In the month of October, the FLQ had kidnapped British Diplomat James Cross and Quebec Minister of Labour and Immigration Pierre Laporte. Mr Laporte was later found dead in the trunk of a car. An autopsy showed he had been strangled.
This point in time within Quebec became known as the October Crisis. The FLQ actions had brought about the deployment of the Canadian Military into Montreal. This extreme circumstance showed a dark level of unrest within the country.
Up to this point, the War Measures Act (later becoming the Emergencies Act) was never invoked during a time of peace. The fact the military had to be deployed within Canada itself is a scary idea because it illustrates there were individuals who felt so disenfranchised they were willing to set off bombs, rob, kidnap and kill in order to see their demands met and to further their “movement.”
A side effect of using the War Measures Act was a loud call against the government for wrongfully arresting many while in pursuit of a few. After the crisis ended, the Quebec government paid out approximately $300,000 to individuals wrongfully arrested at the time.
The FLQ had certainly shown their colours and then Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau seemed willing to go toe to toe with the group. At one point the PM was asked by a CBC reporter how far he was willing to go.
“Well, just watch me,” Trudeau said.
These days an event like the October Crisis seems far away. It’s been 50 years since the events took place and ultimately concluded with many arrests of the FLQ’s main characters.
The use of the Canadian military in a domestic conflict is not something to be taken lightly. It shows that no matter how peaceful things may seem, we are not immune to conflict.
Sean MacDougall
