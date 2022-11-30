The report of an international advisory panel will play a major role in how quickly the status of PEI will change when it comes to potato wart, says the general manager of the PEI. Potato Board.
"That report and its recommendations is going to be key to what changes will be made to the ministerial order," Greg Donald told the recent annual meeting of the PEI Potato Board.
The meeting took place on the year anniversary of that order by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau shutting Island seed and tablestock potatoes out of the U.S. market, after two cases of potato wart were found in processing fields already monitored under the Potato Wart Long Term Management Plan.
Tablestock shipments resumed in April while seed growers still find themselves not only out of the American market but the rest of Canada, since the U.S. has threatened to pull the plug on any other provinces that use Island seed.
The panel was created by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in collaboration with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the Fruit & Vegetable Growers of Canada, the Canadian Potato Council, Prince Edward Island Potato Board and the Province of Prince Edward Island.
The Panel is made up of five international experts-- Dr. Wellcome Ho, Principal Scientist, Ministry for Primary Industries (New Zealand), Dr. Iain Kirkwood, Technical Manager, Potatoes New Zealand Inc., Rodney Martin, Head of Potato Plant Health and Seed Potato Certification Inspectorate, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland; Dr. Silke Steinmöller, Senior Scientist, JKI Institute for National and International Plant Health in Germany and Dr. Theo van der Lee, Senior Scientist Molecular Phytopathology, Wageningen University and Research in The Netherlands.
Donald said it is his understanding the report is now in draft form but it has not yet been presented to either CFIA or industry. The general manager explained the hope is the report will recommend the province be declared free of the pest outside of the areas which fall under the Potato Wart Long Term Management Plan.
Under its mandate, the panel is asked to provide "initial observations and recommendations regarding any immediate opportunities to establish specific pest designations in the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) guidance (for example pest free areas, pest free places, pest free production sites) for potato wart in parts of PEI and/or identify what work and information would be required in order to do so in the future." The five panel members visited the province earlier this year.
Donald said board representatives were in Ottawa earlier in November to meet with officials from both CFIA and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and were told several times the panel's recommendations will form a key next step.
CFIA is continuing to process more than 40,000 soil samples taken in the wake of the two positive finds. To date, only one other case was found in July. That work is expected to be completed next spring and Donald said one of the big questions they had for both CFIA and the department was what happens next but they did not receive a definitive answer.
The general manager said they are continuing to push Ottawa for additional compensation for seed producers adding "the answer we keep getting is that they are working on it." He said board members continue to serve on the potato wart standing committee, which includes industry representatives not only from this province but other potato growing areas in the country as well as government representatives.
Both Donald and Mary Kay Sonier, who is the board's seed coordiantor, said they are working hard to ensure the growers from other areas on the panel have accurate information about what is going on in PEI and will be able to relay that information to growers in their respective areas. The general manager said they want the entire Canadian industry to have the same comfort level as Island growers that potato wart is being managed effectively.
The board asking the Supreme Court for a judicial review of the ministerial order. He said some preliminary motions and statements have already been taken and a hearing is expected in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.