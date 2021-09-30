Resiliency in the face of tragedy
Lennox Island First Nation comes together in healing
Shubenacadie Residential School survivor Christine Bernard remembers how isolated she felt in the place
“When I first got there, I could feel the loneliness, but I couldn’t go home,” she said. “I wrote letters, but mom didn’t get them, and when she did get them they were all blanked out. They didn’t put on there how lonesome I was, or how I was treated. I wrote how I felt, but all that was erased off.”
Along with other members of Lennox Island First Nation, Ms Bernard was one of five survivors from the Shubenacadie school marking July 1 as Resiliency Day.
The ceremony was used as an official day to begin the healing journey as a community following the discovery of over 1,500 Indigenous children in mass or unmarked graves at sites of several former residential schools throughout Canada.
“We know that the path ahead will be so incredibly difficult for us,” said Chief Darlene Bernard. “The cries of our First People across this country will get louder and louder as the proof is revealed as our truths come to light again, and again, and gets closer to home.”
She said gathering is the way the members of Lennox Island First Nation deals not only with adversity, but also to immerse themselves in ceremony. Along with helping to get the community through hard times, these gatherings also help celebrate their culture, and rich traditions.
Among those in attendance was Senator Brian Francis, the first person of Mi’kmaq decent to serve in that role. In his opinion, the ceremony was a good first step forward.
