Rotary Gold Mine Q & A
The Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI in partnership with The Eastern Graphic started the Gold Mine on March 1, 2013, to help those in need in our communities. We partnered with local charities to help with their fundraising initiatives.
With the recent introduction of our option to play online many players have questions about the new system. The following is a compilation of answers to help players navigate playing online:
1. Why was an online option to play offered?
The Rotary Club wanted to offer another option to play Gold Mine when COVID-19 hit. We want to be proactive in looking ahead in case of another shutdown.
2. Why should I play online?
You will never miss a week with this added convenience. You will never be a non-winner if you play ahead online. You can go online, check your profile and check your pre-paid balance. To ensure fair play for all, the Gold Mine site is not accessible on Mondays between 9 am and 7 pm.
3. How do I play online?
Go to www.rotarygoldminepei.ca Click on the short How to Videos.
4. Can I play in advance or do I have to go online each week to play?
You can play from a minimum of 5 weeks or up to 52 weeks in advance.
5. Is there an extra cost to playing online?
Yes, but it is minimal at 4 per cent. You pay by credit card on a secure site. As soon as your transaction is complete, you will receive confirmation via email.
6. Do I get notified if I run out of money online?
Yes, you get notified in advance by email before your money runs out.
7. What if I don’t have an email?
All eastern PEI libraries will help you set up an email and get you online.
