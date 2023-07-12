Camilla Paquet is one of the longest standing members of the Silver Threads Seniors Club in Souris established in 1973. Ms Paquet who joined about 25 years ago enjoys the many different gatherings the group has, particularly the different crafts. She made this corduroy hooked rug several years ago. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Several members of the Silver Threads Seniors Club helped organize the 50th Anniversary celebration held on June 25. From left are Bonnie Bertelsen, Thelma MacDonald, Camilla Paquet, David Jenkins and Carol Aitken. The group had the help of many more volunteers. Missing from the photo is Sheila Simpson. Charlotte MacAulay
Polly MacDonald and Mary Hennessey, two longtime members of the Silver Threads Seniors Club were excited to showcase some of the art projects they and others did over the years at the 50th Anniversary celebration held on June 25th. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Camilla Paquet is one of the longest standing members of the Silver Threads Seniors Club in Souris established in 1973. Ms Paquet who joined about 25 years ago enjoys the many different gatherings the group has, particularly the different crafts. She made this corduroy hooked rug several years ago. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Several members of the Silver Threads Seniors Club helped organize the 50th Anniversary celebration held on June 25. From left are Bonnie Bertelsen, Thelma MacDonald, Camilla Paquet, David Jenkins and Carol Aitken. The group had the help of many more volunteers. Missing from the photo is Sheila Simpson. Charlotte MacAulay
Polly MacDonald and Mary Hennessey, two longtime members of the Silver Threads Seniors Club were excited to showcase some of the art projects they and others did over the years at the 50th Anniversary celebration held on June 25th. Charlotte MacAulay photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.