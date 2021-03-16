Clem Campbell has created more than 1,000 smile reminder pins in the past couple of months and the six-year-old from Brudenell has no intention of stopping anytime soon.
His mom, Lindsay Steele, said the notoriety Clem’s pins have been getting is phenomenal.
“It has slowed down a little bit which is good because it was becoming a full-time job in the evening when he got home from school,” Ms Steele said.
Some pins have been mailed to various places across the country, including all the way to the coast of the Arctic Ocean in Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories to Clem’s cousin who is an RCMP officer.
Interest from PEI’s Premier Dennis King has brought even more exposure to the youngster’s undertaking.
After reading about Clem’s venture in The Graphic, Premier King invited the family to lunch and purchased several pins.
“He sent them across Canada to the premiers, even to the prime minister,” Clem said, noting he enjoyed sharing a meal of pizza and garlic fingers with Premier King.
Clem’s business idea, to make lapel pins out of dough and sell them for $2 developed back in January.
The young entrepreneur wanted to “have a business”, but also wanted to do something nice for people at the same time.
Clem noticed how much he missed seeing people smile because they are wearing masks much of the time due to the pandemic.
With that in mind he came up with the idea of smile reminder pins. The round lapel pins are vibrant yellow happy faces with the message ‘Smile Reminder’ printed on them.
At the time Clem’s mom said they initially expected to make a couple of batches and sell them to family and friends.
A month and a half later they are still making pins and have adjusted the manufacturing process a bit.
Originally they were made with a dough that had to bake in the oven to cure before Clem was able to paint and decorate them.
“We changed them a bit,” Clem said. “Instead of dough we put a kind of clay that we have to dry overnight; then we can paint them and I can write the faces on them.”
His mom said letting the shapes dry overnight saves a lot of time.
This venture is more than just a business for Clem though.
He has decided to give some of the proceeds to the Cancer Society.
In his note to the premiers, included with the pins, he explains why.
“I am going to donate some of my money to the Cancer Society because my Poppy has cancer and I want him to get better and everyone else that has it too.
“I hope you like your pins and that you smile when you put them on.”
Clem is the son of Lindsay Steele and Jason Campbell.
