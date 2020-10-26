Access PEI in Montague opened its doors to the public on Monday for the first time since mid-March. For the past eight months only online access was available for services such as driver’s license renewals and vehicle registrations. Counter service is available in the motor/vehicle department. However, pre-arranged appointments are required for the six other government departments housed within the building. Charlotte MacAulay photo
top story
Some services at Montague Access Centre by appointment only
-
- Updated
- 0
We’re committed to keeping our readers informed
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Migration miseries (1)
- Byelection missed opportunity for diversity (1)
- Free market means no public money (1)
- Get your act together (1)
- Opposition parties must show relevancy (1)
- Councillor calls for public input (1)
- Teachers stressed (1)
- Province needs to fine-tune work from home plan (1)
- Is this new direction the best one? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.