The current federal government has never been shy about making sure their funding announcements are heard far and wide.
But for the past couple of months it sure seems like there has been an extra push on. One could even say the announcements are campaign like.
Does that mean there is a federal election in the very near future? My guess is yes.
Whatever happened to the fixed election date?
It was a greatly touted phenomenon when it was first implemented in Bill C-16, An Act to Amend the Canada Elections Act, in 2007.
PEI followed suit in 2008, as did most of the other provinces and territories over the next decade or so.
But it turns out that particular piece of legislation was hardly worth putting pen to paper there are so many what ifs in it.
I mean really what is the point of going to all the trouble.
Apparently an election is to be held every four years unless there is either a non confidence vote or simply at the request from a Prime Minister or Premier.
October 2021 is looking like a good bet for a federal showdown even though the fixed election schedule says October 16, 2023.
As for PEI, our next run to the polls is slated for October 22, 2023. I wonder if we’ll make it til then.
Gotta love democracy and the fact that our laws are so clear and concise.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.