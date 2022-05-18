The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability has added its voice to the chorus of those urging fields where potato wart has been found be permanently removed from agricultural production.
It was the only recommendation the committee chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle made in its report to the spring session of the legislature. Deagle said the committee is recommending the province look at planting trees as one of the options for repurposing the land.
"This export suspension became a deeply personal experience for so many Islanders who thought they would never have to go through this again after the first potato wart crisis in 2000," the government backbencher said. "Your committee truly hopes that future generations of Island farmers do not have to experience another instance of suspension on trade. Your committee would also like to thank the provincial government for their efforts and willingness to work with federal partners and stakeholders in seeking a solution that led to the reopening of trade."
Deagle noted the committee met eight times to discuss the potato ban hearing from officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Department of Agriculture and Land, PEI Potato Board and PEI Federation of Agriculture on what efforts were being made to lift the suspension. The committee also heard from a representative of the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture on what the impact of the export suspension had on the provincial economy.
The committee chair noted the idea of taking index fields out of production was discussed with many of the groups who presented to the committee. The report noted Gordon Henry of the CFIA stated that there have been discussions with the province on removing index
fields not only from potato production, but from any types of agriculture production.
The report added officials from the Department of Agriculture and Land also indicated during their appearance "taking index fields out of production was a focus of the department and that they are moving towards this goal. Your committee is in support of this initiative and encourages government to consider creative ways of repurposing the land."
Officials with the PEI Potato Board also told the committee planting trees on index fields would be a positive step. The report notes Mary Kay Sonier of the PEI Potato Board cautioned the committee that alone would not eradicate wart and further soil sampling and visual surveillance of those fields and a long-term program would be to needed to manage it.
