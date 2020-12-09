Leo Czank -
Happenings
in the Hallways
This week at Montague High, it is another very exciting week for the students as they are working extra hard at their school work to get ready for the upcoming Winter/Christmas Break. Whittling Club is happening every Wednesday, and it has been going for a couple of weeks now. Led by Graham MacDonald, the participants are currently making wooden Moravian Stars, which they have to fully complete before they move on to any bigger projects. The music and band departments are hard at work, as they prepare for the 1st ever MRHS Virtual Christmas Concert. The concert and jazz bands are preparing their pieces to be recorded, while the Christmas Choir has just picked their members. They are going to be singing the classics, both old and new. Meanwhile, the MRHS leadership students are currently hosting ‘Holly Jolly Week’, consisting of hot chocolate, Santa hats, and many more school-wide activities and events. Students are also busy purchasing some MRHS crested clothing, and the last day to buy clothing was December 1, 2020. There’s sure to be a lot of MRHS swag in the hallways in 2021. That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
Sukhman Singh -
Vikings Give Back
Notable fundraisers taking place at Montague High this week: Toys4Tots is an organization that works to provide children and families with school supplies, toys and other life necessities. On December 1, William Moore, Weston Beck and Nick Murphy went around to every class during B Block to collect donations for this nonprofit organization. A donation box was also set at the front door Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanks to everyone who donated.
Trinity MacLean -
Mighty Mighty Vikings
A big congratulations this week goes out to our four R.I.S.E (Recognition for Individual Student Excellence) Award winners: Keaton Bushey, Nick McCarthy, Darcy Pirch, and Bethany Pinkerton. Also, a huge shout-out to Ben Fraser, who is the Offensive MVP for the community tackle football league. Congratulations everyone, and keep up the great work.
Tabea Gyr -
Being Connected
Grad committee is comprised annually of students who are attending their last year of high school. Every upcoming graduate can use the opportunity to join the committee and use their creativity when it comes to planning school activities as well as the yearly grad clothing. Teachers like Mr Clow, Ms Wright, Mr Trainor and Ms Beaton are providing support.
Ella Hurley
Viking Profiles
Student name: Abby Matheson
Grade: 12
Hometown: Hopefield
Extracurricular involvement: Volleyball, Book Club
Favorites:
Course: French
Teacher: Mrs McLane
Food: Chicken Nuggets
TV Show: SpongeBob
Movie: Twilight
Thing about MRHS: Getting to enjoy all the fun activities during Spirit Week
Teacher Name: Toby Murphy
Subjects taught: EA
Hometown: Georgetown
Extracurricular involvement: Ice Cream Queen
Favorites:
Sports Team: Edmonton Oilers
TV Show: Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Movie: The Notebook
Food: Chicken Wings
Thing about MRHS: How we all take care of each other
