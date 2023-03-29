Last week, for the first time since I subscribed, a story in The Eastern Graphic had me weeping into the wee hours of the morning. It was in a section I don’t usually pay attention to, the Georgetown Provincial Court news on page 15.

I read the story of Reginald Alton McKenna of Charlottetown, an 81-year-old man who was serving 45 days for drunk driving. The story explained that he had left his nursing home because he couldn’t afford it and the day he got arrested he was driving around Montague looking for a place to rent. It also provided a little bit of backstory. In 2009 and 2011, Mr McKenna had been charged with drunk driving. My intuition was telling me the cause of this recent relapse was finding himself homeless at age 81.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.