Last week, for the first time since I subscribed, a story in The Eastern Graphic had me weeping into the wee hours of the morning. It was in a section I don’t usually pay attention to, the Georgetown Provincial Court news on page 15.
I read the story of Reginald Alton McKenna of Charlottetown, an 81-year-old man who was serving 45 days for drunk driving. The story explained that he had left his nursing home because he couldn’t afford it and the day he got arrested he was driving around Montague looking for a place to rent. It also provided a little bit of backstory. In 2009 and 2011, Mr McKenna had been charged with drunk driving. My intuition was telling me the cause of this recent relapse was finding himself homeless at age 81.
A little further along, on page 17, I read the story of beloved family man, Ralph C Moore who died at age 78 and is much missed by his family who commemorated the one year anniversary by writing the story of his life in The Graphic. Halfway down Mr Moore’s story, a line stuck out. On May 23, 1981, they (he and his wife) joined AA.
Both of these men struggled with substance abuse. Yet one found himself homeless and still struggling with substance abuse at age 81.
What’s the difference between these two men? One got the help he needed. I hope in the next few weeks Mr McKenna will be able to find reliable housing, meet someone with expertise in nursing home subsidies, and get substance abuse counselling that’ll take. He could be anyone’s grandpa. While he is still living there is still time for Mr McKenna to get the help he needs.
