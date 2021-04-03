Youngsters Moving into Spotlight
Harness racing fans on Prince Edward Island are certainly familiar with the Sweet family from O’Leary who have raced horses here and at Saint John and Truro for the better part of the past forty years. Sweet owned horses have graced the winners circle at Charlottetown and Summerside and at the Mainland tracks and it is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as a great many of the younger Sweets are graduating from the Matinee Tracks circuit.
The late Ellis Sweet dabbled in the race game racing starting back in the late 1970s mostly on the fair tracks but also at Summerside and Charlottetown and his sons have been prominent in PEI harness racing ever since. Donnie, Alan and Ralph got their start racing ponies then graduated to standardbreds with Ralph getting his license in 1988. Another to catch the bug was son Clair, the second oldest of the six Sweet brothers who owned and raced something like fifty(50) horses from then to now, overnight horses like Kindly Mac, Dynamite Treasure, J R’s Pegasus, Roger Romeo, Para Normal, Tiger Bert, Mustang Sena, the good Harrods stakes winning mare Sale of the Century to name a few. Clair had always liked to use talented CDP based driver Paul MacDonald who won 5 of 8 starts in December, 1994 with MacDonald aboard Sale of the Century after being purchased by Clair. Last year, Clair raced the consistent winner Windemerenightlife who improved with every start. But Clair is not the only brother to enjoy the harness racing game. Ralph and Donnie both worked with the horses for Charlie and Orville Willis for a couple years when the Willis Stable raced a bigger group out of the O’Leary track. That’s where they got their start. The other brothers soon followed; Frank, the older of the six, was involved in the race game and still is, as are Donnie and Ralph; Alan raced for a number of years while Lorne decided the race game was not for him. However, Lorne is very interested in the races and always lends a hand with track maintenance at O’Leary. Frank also has a grandson Chandler McIsaac who follows all the races and even fills the role of track announcer on occasion on the matinee circuit. Frank is more actively involved via his grandsons Jaycob, Jansen and Brady and his grand-daughter Carly who have starred on the Matinee circuit over the past few years.
The Willis Track in O’Leary: Home for the Sweets
If you’re looking for any of the Sweet family, from grandfather to grand-daughters or grand-sons the Charlie Willis Memorial Racetrack in O’Leary is likely a good spot to start. The track is well-maintained and is one of the stops on the Matinee Circuit which is a great place for the future young drivers and trainers to develop their early skills. The Circuit also includes stops at Alberton, Kensington, Pinette, Tyne Valley and, of course, O’Leary which is home to at least 20 head including the entire Sweet family. Another owner that calls the Willis track home are Winburn and Bobby Harris who still have a few horses as does Philip Desroche, father of young Flamboro driver Ryan Desroches. One of the regulars at the O’Leary track on these recent frosty mornings is Orville Willis, son of Charlie Willis who campaigned many top Invitational horses like Uira and the 1976 Governors Plate winner Royal Relate. The Willis Family is one of the region’s great harness racing families and it is Orville’s dad Charlie for whom the track is named. Orville has partnered with Donnie for a number of years and is co-owner on Manlicious with Donnie and Donnie’s son Blair as well as Paul Harris and Gordie McCallum.
The bulk of the horses at the Willis track are those owned by the Sweet family as one might expect. Frank still trains one horse at the Charles F Willis Memorial track in O’Leary, Clair has one, Don Sweet, Ralph and Steven are training two head each, while Allison, Jansen and Jaycob are going daily with four; Donnie’s son Dana has a couple. Most of these horses are overnight or aged horses although there are four two year olds among this group getting ready for the stake season; but wait, this is not the end of the story.
The Future is
in the Youngsters:
the Sweet Family
The Matinee Circuit is where the young stars of tomorrow get a chance to develop the skill and confidence to be successful in the harness racing game. Mark MacDonald, the richest PEI driver in history with over $100 million plus earned at age 40, got his start at St Peters twenty five years ago when Clifford Affleck spear-headed efforts at St Peters which no longer is operational. Marc Campbell, the leading driver the last ten years at Charlottetown, got his start at Pinette while Corey MacPherson, one of the top five at Charlottetown, also got his start on the current Matinee Circuit at Pinette; And let’s not forget, it was only a few years ago that Austin Sorrie earned top driver award on the Matinee Circuit. At last month’s 2020 O’Brien Awards, Sorrie captured the prestigious Future Star Award, quite an accomplishment.
Over the past two years, the Sweets have been prominent on the matinee circuit. Brady Sweet (Steven’s son, Frank’s grandson) won the Matinee SRW championship giving Badlands Giovanni a perfect steer with the horse he co-owns with Carly Sweet. Over the past two years, Jamieson Sweet (Allison’s daughter, Frank’s grand-daughter) and Erika Sweet (Dana’s daughter, Don’s grand-daughter) won Rising Star Awards at the annual Matinee Tracks championship evening although we are not sure if either will try to pursue a full-time career in the sport.
Jaycob Sweet and Jansen Sweet (Allison’s sons, Frank’s grandsons) may be the most logical to play bigger roles on the PEI and Maritime scene. Jaycob won the 2019 Susan Whelan Top Amateur Driver Award, the highest honour on the Matinee Annual program and all reports suggest that he has the skills to go a long way in the sport if he so desires. Island race fans will get a chance to see both Jaycob soon at the big tracks possibly in 2021 as he has just a few qualifying drives to obtain his license. Last year he was the trainer of record with Shifty Georgie who won in 1:56:1 at Summerside and with Vegas Rich, 1:57:1h winner with more than $120,000 on his papers lifetime.
Jaycob would love nothing better than to get his first lifetime win at a pari-mutual track aboard a Sweet owned horse, possibly one of Clair’s. Regardless, I do not think Jaycob will have a very long wait in breaking into the win ranks and launching his driving career.
