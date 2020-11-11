Institutional racism is the uneven distribution of power, opportunities and resources in society to people who are white and purposefully excluding people of colour. For years people of colour have had to fight for equal opportunities in a society that fears them. A fear born out of both hate and ignorance, sometimes it is hard to differentiate the two.
From the moment you start your job application and your last name is a not a traditional white name, your CV is going to the end of the pile regardless of your qualifications. If this sounds like a foreign concept to you, I urge you to send out two CVs with the same exact details with the only difference being the names, Sam Smith will get a reply days before Damascene Mukarukundo.
In most cases people of colour only get the job if the company is on a hiring deadline and there are not enough white applicants to fill the vacancies in time.
Presumptions made about people of colour over the past generations seem to be inherent because even though the times change, the perception from the white community barely has. It is all in the little reactions when face to face with a person of colour like clinching tight onto your bag or crossing the road when you see a person of colour walk down the street, that translate into the professional world.
It is about time that as society we make conscious efforts into changing this, every person regardless of their ethnicity deserves to be given a fair chance and until that has not been accomplished there will be no rest.
Rugema Joshua,
Charlottetown
